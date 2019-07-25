One of the great revelations in motoring history was the introduction in the 1970s of the boy racer’s dream, the hot hatch, notably with the likes of the VW Golf and the Peugeot 205 GTi.

Golf GTi.

However, the concept of putting more refined equipment from the top cars in a manufacturer’s range into a base model, was not a new idea.

Although not hatchbacks, the voracious Mini Cooper S must have been a definite motivation, although it was a specific model rather than a hand-me-down build.

Ford was really into it with its 1960s Cortina, Escort and Capri GT versions, and its competitor in the UK, Vauxhall, also got into the act with its less appreciated, Viva GT.

VivaGT.

The base model Viva HB was a vast improvement from its predecessor but was distinctly lacklustre compared with the Ford competition. The 1159cc engine was rather underpowered, the brakes always seemed spongy and the understeer unpleasantly pronounced. Nevertheless, the attractive design, sensible pricing and economical running costs meant that over half a million were sold during its short 1966 to 1970 production run.

Even in the 1960s there were many owners who would try to make their standard car a boy racer special.

By 1968 Vauxhall realised it needed a distinctly sportier version in the Viva range and the two-door GT was born. Out went the base engine and in went the ohc 1975cc Vauxhall Victor 112bhp lump, cutting the base model 0-100km/h time in half to around 10 seconds. This seems slow by today’s standards, but to give you an idea, a Jaguar 3.4 Mk2 of about that era had a 0-100km/h time of 11.7 seconds. This meant effortless cruising at 120km/h for the Viva GT with the revs under 4,000 and gave it a top speed of just over 165km/h.

VivaGT exhausts.

Although not as good as the Ford boxes of the time, the five-speed shift was clean and tight even if the synchromesh on first was dubious at times. The revised servo-assisted brakes were a vast improvement and the non-powered steering light and responsive but, I remember, quite hard work when parking. Again using parts from the senior models, Vauxhall revamped the interior with a centre console, more comfortable seats and added most of the features today you would expect as standard.

The addition of lower profile tyres, coil spring suspension and anti-roll bars front and rear, vastly improved the handling, but still let its liberal approach to the tarmac, gave you a thoroughly enjoyable driving experience.

VivaGT interior.

Today, adding a large spoiler, a noisy drainpipe exhaust, lowering your suspension so that it is impossible to drive in a straight line on some of our roads. Back in those days, you put on special wheels, stripes down the sides and had lots of matt-black paint and exhaust pipes. But Vauxhall had this covered and did it all for you. Optional matt-black bonnet and grill, ostentatious GT badges, bonnet air vents, Rostyle or Woolfrace chromed wheels and, not one but four exhausts.

Bonnet air vents on the VivaGT.

Loads of fun and a proper GT as well – shame they forgot the furry dice to hang from the mirror.