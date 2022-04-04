BMW has a fine history of making coupes. These compact two-doors have represented the sportier edge of the firm’s line-up for a long time, providing an involving mode of transport for those who don’t mind sacrificing a little in the way of practicality for sleek looks and dynamism.

Now the previous-generation 2 Series – which arrived as a coupe-version of the hatchback 1 Series – went down a treat with buyers, which is why the new version has been given a whole host of new touches and features to ensure that it still hits the mark with drivers. We’ve been testing it out in popular 220d layout.

Things have really changed with this new age of 2 Series Coupe. Whereas the old version was based upon the 1 Series, this latest version is, in fact, underpinned by the same platform you’ll find underneath the 3 and 4 Series.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com