For more than a decade, FHRD has been organising Malta’s annual HR conference. The event started from a small seminar, becoming over the years a fully-fledged conference and expo area, with past speakers coming from the likes of Google, IBM and Philips.

This year will be no different with the event hosting 500 plus participants from a wide range of organisations making it an unparalleled opportunity for HR professionals to network. In addition, more than 25 exhibitors will be showcasing their products and services on the day.

The 2019 edition will address what the organisation of the future looks like and re-shaping of the HR function to support organisations going through this transformative change.

This year’s theme has been selected as now is the time to act as the HR function is at a crossroads in this evolution with ageing legacy systems and processes and is pivotal to meeting the needs of tomorrow’s workforce.

With Malta’s economic growth and influx of foreign companies it is essential for HR professionals to be proactive in adapting to this transformative change. This year’s conference will address the salient points of how the HR function needs to position itself more strategically, adopting a more integrated model and ultimately creating an innovative employee experience, resulting in organisations being more productive and competitive.

Dan Strode, global director of HR culture and strategy at Santander Group, will be opening the event with a keynote on Santander’s transformation in response to the future of work with insights to the Santander way of doing things packed with practical examples spanning from 32 different countries with more than 200,000 colleagues and showcasing mini case studies on how to prepare for the future of work, now.

The afternoon keynote – focusing on how to unleash the power of your teams through their network – will be delivered by Sven Joseph, senior manager in HR at Cisco. It will also be packed with practical examples on how Cisco is shifting its HR focus from individuals and leaders to teams and teams of teams and focusing on how the next generation organisational network analysis, digitalisation and cutting edge technology lead Cisco HR to the next level to fully unleash the power of teams through the intelligent human network.

Each keynote speech will be followed with interactive workshops, all tackling issues related to the future of work. The morning workshops will tap into how coaching, skills disruption and automation are impacting the future of work. Baton & Baton will focus on current HR challenges and how pioneering technology, science and psychology can democratise coaching all in the pursuit of accelerating the growth and transformation of individuals and teams to power the organisation of the future.

PWC Luxembourg will explore the impact that skills disruption is having on business competitiveness and the role HR needs to play in relation to workforce planning, strategic management, upskilling and change management. Uipath, a company ranked number three on the Forbes Cloud 100, will explore why and how automation will shape the future of work.

Mid-way through the event a panel discussion on CEOs’ expectations of HR will take place. This year’s panelists will be Nikhil Patil from GO plc, Andrew Beane from HSBC, Sara Grech from Engel & Volkers Sara Grech and Paulianne Nwoko from Apex Group. During the live panel they will be exploring the perceptions of local CEOs vis-à-vis the HR function, their expectations from HR and conclude with insightful learnings and take aways for the conference delegates.

The afternoon workshops will tap into how HR and learning and development professionals and the use of people analytics will be impacting the future of HR. CIPD, the world’s oldest HR association with over 145,000 members internationally working across private, public and voluntary sectors, will provide insights on their vision of encouraging every employee to bring all of themselves, every day, to workplaces which are fair, inclusive, safe and supportive.

HR Forecast, a Germany-based HR tech startup that answers today’s and tomorrow’s questions of HR managers by utilising the power of data, will be sharing content from Future Insights, a big-data powered platform for sharing knowledge and insights about the working world of tomorrow and how this impacts human resources management and related jobs.

FHRD would like to thank conference partners Castille, Hilton Malta, Mapfre MSV Life plc, Outdoor Living Malta – The Team Building Specialists, PWC, Shireburn Indigo, Studioseven and Times of Malta for their commitment. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 23, at the Hilton Conference Centre.

www.fhrd.org/2019conf