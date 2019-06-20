The National Book Council has announced the shortlist of books, published in 2018, contending for the 2019 National Book Prize.
Out of a total of 147 longlisted works, 55 have made the shortlist – 34 books in the adult categories and 21 for the Terramaxka Prize.
Works shortlisted under biographical and historiographical research are almost equally distributed between the two modes. The Terramaxka category for original works for children up to seven years was again the one with the most shortlisted titles.
The adjudication board will now be selecting the winners of the book prize in each separate category in both adult literature (National Book Prize) and children’s literature (Terramaxka Prize).
The winners of the Terramaxka Prize will be announced on November 5 at the official opening of the Malta Book Festival 2019. The winners of the National Book Prize will be announced at an award-giving ceremony that will be held at Auberge de Castille later this year.
The following are the shortlisted titles and authors.
Novel (Maltese, English)
Clare Azzopardi, Castillo
Lou Drofenik, The Reluctant Healer
John P. Portelli, Kulħadd Barra Fajża
Short stories (Maltese, English)
Trevor Zahra, 365
Rita Saliba, Fuq Widnejn Torox: U Stejjer Żbukkati Oħra
Joe Friggieri, Il-Fiera tal-Fuħħar: U Stejjer Oħra
Rita Saliba, Ħjut
John P. Portelli, Inkontri ta’ Kuljum
Lina Brockdorff, Minn Żmien l-Għerien
Poetry (Maltese, English)
Louis Briffa, Bil-Boqxiex
Maria Grech Ganado, Framed
Drama
Nil
Literary Non-fiction (Maltese, English)
Richard England, Chambers of Memory: Roaming the Mansions of Mnemosyne
Marie Briguglio, Steve Bonello No Man’s Land: People, Place & Pollution
Translation
Toni Aquilina, Passjoni Sempliċi
Toni Aquilina, Antigona
Emmanuel Cutajar, Il-Metamorfosi
Alfred Palma, Mewt Ġo Venezja
General research (Maltese, English)
Steve Borg, Il-Maltin: Għemilhom, Drawwiethom, Ġrajjiethom It-Tieni Volum
Ġwann Azzopardi, The Apostolato of the Order of St John at the Cathedral of Malta
Charles Cini, A History of Għarb
Antonio Espinoza Rodriguez, Albert Ganado An Encyclopedia of Artists with a Malta Connection
Carmel Baldacchino, Goal: The Official Encyclopedia of the Malta Football Association
Charles Briffa, Fl-Arena ta’ Moħħu: Victor Fenech – Esperimenti Stilistiċi u Protesta Soċjali
Biographical and historiographic research (Maltese, English)
Godwin Vella, Humillima Civitas Vallettae: From Mount Xebb-er-ras to European Capital of Culture
Mario Pace Marco Largi ovvero Carlo Magri: Drammaturgo Maltese (1617-1693) – Vita e Opere
Joseph M. Pirotta, Fortress Colony: The Final Act 1945-1964; Vol. 4 1961-1964
Dion Buhagiar Francesco Azopardi (1748-1809): Maltese Classical Composer and Theorist
Caroline Miggiani, The Official Colours of Malta: Recording Malta in WWII
Michael Refalo, Giuseppe (De)Brincat: A Gozitan Wine Merchant (1890s-1930)
Lawrence Pavia Trevelyan and Fedden: Encounters with Malta and Gozo
Maria Adeodata (Catherine) Testaferrata de Noto, Adeodata Pisani: A Mystic in Mdina
Ann Gingell Littlejohn, Maurice Caruana Curran: Guardian of Heritage and Justice
Martina Caruana, Burkard Wehner, The Wignacourt Psalter: A Medieval Carthusian Treasure in Malta
Christine Muscat, Public Women: Prostitute Entrepreneurs in Valletta, 1630-1798
Premju Terramaxka
Original work 0-7 years
Clare Azzopardi, Il-Ħanut tal-Ħelu Li Mar Dawra
Sherise Zammit, Ġanni Jżur Pariġi
Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jagħmel Ħabib Ġdid
Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jsiefer
Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jgħin fid-Dar
Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jsib Kartiera
Original work 8-12 years
Antoinette Borg, Avventura Abbord!
Mark Camilleri, Mill-Istorja tal-Futbol Malti
Clare Azzopardi, Għand Rebus Totall (Is-Sħaħar ta’ Petut 1)
John A. Bonello, Irvin Vella Investigatur Virtwali: Il-Każ tal-Gżejjer tat-Teżor
Rita Saliba, Lorella u l-Ġenju Li ma Kienx Jaf Jaqra
Original work 13-16 years
Antoinette Borg, Amina
Translation 0-7 years
Clare Azzopardi, Lupu Lupettu Jrid Isir Supereroj
Rachel Portelli, L-Annimali tar-Razzett
Rachel Portelli, L-Annimali tas-Savana
Noel Tanti, Żgorg, Ħabib mid-Dinja Oħra: Finali Spazjali
Noel Tanti, Żgorg, Ħabib mid-Dinja Oħra: Pilota Perkażu
Sherise Zammit, L-Album tal-Ewwel Sena Tiegħi
Translation 8-12 years
Dwayne Ellul, Missjoni: Insalvaw il-Pjaneta l-Blu
Mark Vella, Il-Ħbieb tal-Annimali: Taqsima Investigattiva: Il-Kelb Ifittex Lil Sidu
Mark Vella, Il-Ħbieb tal-Annimali: Taqsima Investigattiva: Sparixxew il-Qtates
Translation 13-16 years
Nil
