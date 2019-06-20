The National Book Council has announced the shortlist of books, published in 2018, contending for the 2019 National Book Prize.

Out of a total of 147 longlisted works, 55 have made the shortlist – 34 books in the adult categories and 21 for the Terramaxka Prize.

Works shortlisted under biographical and historiographical research are almost equally distributed between the two modes. The Terramaxka category for original works for children up to seven years was again the one with the most shortlisted titles.

The adjudication board will now be selecting the winners of the book prize in each separate category in both adult literature (National Book Prize) and children’s literature (Terramaxka Prize).

The winners of the Terramaxka Prize will be announced on November 5 at the official opening of the Malta Book Festival 2019. The winners of the National Book Prize will be announced at an award-giving ceremony that will be held at Auberge de Castille later this year.

The following are the shortlisted titles and authors.

Novel (Maltese, English)

Clare Azzopardi, Castillo

Lou Drofenik, The Reluctant Healer

John P. Portelli, Kulħadd Barra Fajża

Short stories (Maltese, English)

Trevor Zahra, 365

Rita Saliba, Fuq Widnejn Torox: U Stejjer Żbukkati Oħra

Joe Friggieri, Il-Fiera tal-Fuħħar: U Stejjer Oħra

Rita Saliba, Ħjut

John P. Portelli, Inkontri ta’ Kuljum

Lina Brockdorff, Minn Żmien l-Għerien

Poetry (Maltese, English)

Louis Briffa, Bil-Boqxiex

Maria Grech Ganado, Framed

Drama

Nil

Literary Non-fiction (Maltese, English)

Richard England, Chambers of Memory: Roaming the Mansions of Mnemosyne

Marie Briguglio, Steve Bonello No Man’s Land: People, Place & Pollution

Translation

Toni Aquilina, Passjoni Sempliċi

Toni Aquilina, Antigona

Emmanuel Cutajar, Il-Metamorfosi

Alfred Palma, Mewt Ġo Venezja

General research (Maltese, English)

Steve Borg, Il-Maltin: Għemilhom, Drawwiethom, Ġrajjiethom It-Tieni Volum

Ġwann Azzopardi, The Apostolato of the Order of St John at the Cathedral of Malta

Charles Cini, A History of Għarb

Antonio Espinoza Rodriguez, Albert Ganado An Encyclopedia of Artists with a Malta Connection

Carmel Baldacchino, Goal: The Official Encyclopedia of the Malta Football Association

Charles Briffa, Fl-Arena ta’ Moħħu: Victor Fenech – Esperimenti Stilistiċi u Protesta Soċjali

Biographical and historiographic research (Maltese, English)

Godwin Vella, Humillima Civitas Vallettae: From Mount Xebb-er-ras to European Capital of Culture

Mario Pace Marco Largi ovvero Carlo Magri: Drammaturgo Maltese (1617-1693) – Vita e Opere

Joseph M. Pirotta, Fortress Colony: The Final Act 1945-1964; Vol. 4 1961-1964

Dion Buhagiar Francesco Azopardi (1748-1809): Maltese Classical Composer and Theorist

Caroline Miggiani, The Official Colours of Malta: Recording Malta in WWII

Michael Refalo, Giuseppe (De)Brincat: A Gozitan Wine Merchant (1890s-1930)

Lawrence Pavia Trevelyan and Fedden: Encounters with Malta and Gozo

Maria Adeodata (Catherine) Testaferrata de Noto, Adeodata Pisani: A Mystic in Mdina

Ann Gingell Littlejohn, Maurice Caruana Curran: Guardian of Heritage and Justice

Martina Caruana, Burkard Wehner, The Wignacourt Psalter: A Medieval Carthusian Treasure in Malta

Christine Muscat, Public Women: Prostitute Entrepreneurs in Valletta, 1630-1798

Premju Terramaxka

Original work 0-7 years

Clare Azzopardi, Il-Ħanut tal-Ħelu Li Mar Dawra

Sherise Zammit, Ġanni Jżur Pariġi

Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jagħmel Ħabib Ġdid

Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jsiefer

Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jgħin fid-Dar

Saviour Sam Agius, Frollu Jsib Kartiera

Original work 8-12 years

Antoinette Borg, Avventura Abbord!

Mark Camilleri, Mill-Istorja tal-Futbol Malti

Clare Azzopardi, Għand Rebus Totall (Is-Sħaħar ta’ Petut 1)

John A. Bonello, Irvin Vella Investigatur Virtwali: Il-Każ tal-Gżejjer tat-Teżor

Rita Saliba, Lorella u l-Ġenju Li ma Kienx Jaf Jaqra

Original work 13-16 years

Antoinette Borg, Amina

Translation 0-7 years

Clare Azzopardi, Lupu Lupettu Jrid Isir Supereroj

Rachel Portelli, L-Annimali tar-Razzett

Rachel Portelli, L-Annimali tas-Savana

Noel Tanti, Żgorg, Ħabib mid-Dinja Oħra: Finali Spazjali

Noel Tanti, Żgorg, Ħabib mid-Dinja Oħra: Pilota Perkażu

Sherise Zammit, L-Album tal-Ewwel Sena Tiegħi

Translation 8-12 years

Dwayne Ellul, Missjoni: Insalvaw il-Pjaneta l-Blu

Mark Vella, Il-Ħbieb tal-Annimali: Taqsima Investigattiva: Il-Kelb Ifittex Lil Sidu

Mark Vella, Il-Ħbieb tal-Annimali: Taqsima Investigattiva: Sparixxew il-Qtates

Translation 13-16 years

Nil