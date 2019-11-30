The 508 was first launched in 2010 and it actually replaces two previous models, namely the 407 and 607 and comes in a sedan styling as well as a shooting break estate. This second generation of the 508 sets a new benchmark both for the brand and the segment – but the thing that strikes you immediately about this car is the bold design that makes it look so distinctive.

The car itself represents a challenge that Peugeot seems to be taking on virtually singlehandedly, that of trying to buck the trend of customers shifting to SUVs and crossovers.

The company itself is extremely active and successful in these segments with the 2008, 3008 and 5008 – but through the 508 it is paying tribute to some of its historic models, particularly the 504 and 504 Coupe (hence the 508 logo placed on the nose of the bonnet) that form the pillars of its success and staying true to its origins whilst offering customers a truly attractive and capable alternative.

What I consider as one of the strongest selling points is that while the styling is very coupe-like, sleek and sporty, it offers the versatility and practicality of a five-door hatchback through a cleverly hidden full size tailgate that opens up completely, giving better access to a substantial 487-litre luggage space. The car under test was fitted with the optional electric opening with one easy swipe of the foot under the rear bumper, particularly convenient if both hands are occupied.

At first glance, the new 508 surprises onlookers with an energetic and expressive presence. The car’s height has been reduced and the aerodynamic lines of the vehicle are reminiscent of the coupé style. The front end is impressive, even aggressive. The finely fashioned radiator grille with chrome-plated chequerboard asserts itself between the full LED headlights. The vertical visual signature of the LED daytime running lights, changing colour and doubling up as the front indicators provides a distinct identity. Sharp and slender, they frame the car’s front end, running from the headlights to the bumper’s air intakes.

The roof line of the new 508 is low and sleek, following the premium sector design cues. The low glazed surfaces further sharpen the car’s outline and reveal frameless doors. This slightly compromises entry comfort for tall rear passengers but once inside, the headroom is fine.

Spread across the rear end and framed between the rear lights is the glossy black horizontal strip that now characterises Peugeot’s latest vehicles. Yet what immediately stand out are the three-dimensional full LED rear lights. These lights, which are illuminated throughout the night and day with adaptive intensity, make the coloured claws constantly visible. To further impress, these iconic lights differ in appearance depending on side or full rear view. They are instantly identifiable and a clear signature of the brand.

The bold and modern external styling is carried on inside with a particular focus on quality, originality, practicality and comfort. The eye is immediately drawn to a spectacular, resolutely premium instrument panel and the latest version of the ground-breaking Peugeot i-Cockpit, the essential components of which include a compact steering wheel, a large, 10-inch wide HD capacitive touch-screen in 8:3 format and a head-up display unit with a high-resolution 12.3-inch digital screen

Entirely configurable and customisable (six different display modes), the head-up display unit is positioned above the steering wheel and presents all the necessary driving information within the eye line of the driver, reducing the need to take the eyes off the road.

The 10-inch central touch-screen is perfectly incorporated into the instrument panel, at approximately the same height as the head-up display unit. It is accompanied by seven toggle switches resembling piano keys that are remarkably well integrated into the panel’s body and give direct, permanent access to the main comfort features: radio, air conditioning, navigation, vehicle settings, telephone, mobile applications and i-Cockpit Amplify.

Clearly visible on the centre console, the eight-speed automatic gearbox lever is electrically powered with one-touch control. Its design further underlines the driving position’s modernity and, with the steering-wheel paddles, helps to enhance driving pleasure.

The on-board experience is also enhanced by interior detail that heightens perceived quality and the modern feel of the passenger cabin. The choice and rendering of materials, and the careful assembly of all components including full-grain or Nappa leather, satin chrome, black lacquer, Alcantara and authentic Grey Oak, depending on the trim level chosen. The car on test came with optional massage seats which I highly recommend.

The engine choice is adequate and includes a 1.6 Puretech petrol option tuned to 180 or 225bhp and as for diesels the choice lies between a 1.5 Blue Hdi with 130bhp and a 2.0 Blue Hdi developing 160 or 180bhp. The only manual transmission option comes with the 1.5 diesel – all other versions are equipped with an efficient and precise eight-speed automatic transmission. The car I drove was an automatic equipped with the 130bhp diesel which I reckon will be the most common choice locally and I confirm it is perfectly sufficient in terms of performance and impressive in terms of efficiency.

The new 508 is 70kg lighter than the car it replaces making it more agile and better to handle and the balance of the car is quite impressive. Ride comfort is great, shifting, steering and breaking are well calibrated.

The 508 tested was a GT Line which means it was extremely well equipped and also fitted with an optional sunroof that also closes remotely using the key fob.

Apart from offering serious levels of technology as standard, the 508 is a showcase of what Peugeot is capable of offering and bring some options, many of which are a first for this segment – these include options like night vision, adaptive cruise control, lane positioning assist, active safety brake, lane keeping assist, high beam assist and active blind spot monitoring.

There are a hundred reasons I could think of to sing the praises of the 508 and most of them would be compromised if the overall styling of the vehicle did not reflect its image. I must admit that in my eyes, this is one of the best designed Peugeot models – everything else is a bonus.