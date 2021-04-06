For car enthusiasts in their late 1920s and early 30s in particular, the Nissan GT-R is an icon. They grew up with video games like Need For Speed Underground and the Fast and the Furious movie franchise. They shone a light on Japanese car culture, and the ‘R34’ Skyline GT-R was king, having earned the nickname Godzilla.

Riding this wave of popularity, Nissan resurrected the model in late 2007, ditching the Skyline moniker and creating the ultimate digital supercar for a new generation. The ‘R35’ GT-R was a brute, with fantastic technology, awesome performance and offering great value for money – relatively speaking, of course.

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com