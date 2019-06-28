The 5th Valletta Film Festival this year will be one of the most talked about events of 2019 as it was superb on so many levels. Brand new films shown just a few weeks after being shown at the Cannes Film Festival graced the big open-air screen at Pjazza Teatru Rjal.

Quality films such as Portrait of Lady On Fire, The Traitor, Tremors and Maradona were exclusively shown here in Malta even before their official release in their own countries where they were made. This was all possible thanks to the impeccable organisers and programmers and worked tirelessly in getting the rights to show these brand-new films.

A shout out also to the numerous volunteers as without their help the festival would not have functioned so smoothly for the whole 10 days. But it doesn’t stop there, we also had the pleasure to be in the presence of two legendary cinema masters, Liliana Cavani and Bela Tarr, who were here to give a master class and discuss the classic 1974 film The Night Porter and the 2011 film The Turin Horse respectively. This was possible thanks to the Film Grain Foundation together with the MA programme in Film Studies of the Faculty of Arts of the University of Malta and the Istituto Italiano di Cultura.

The fifth edition of the Valletta Film Festival boasted more than 100 screenings in 10 days, including local talented film makers. In just five years it has been recognised as one of the most reputable festivals around the world by international directors, and actors, making our country a proud front runner in the cinema industry.