Out of all the news that happened this week, I would like to know one thing: is Neville Gafà still employed in the Office of the Prime Minister?

Is he still there, even after five people gave evidence in court about how he allegedly tried to exhort money from them in return for medical visas when they wanted to get out of a ravaged Libya for medical reasons?

The Libyan men were willing to testify against him in the case Gafà himself filed against The Malta Independent on Sunday editor David Lindsey, who had first published the story. Their testimony gives a new meaning to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

They told the court how they had suffered injuries during the 2013 civil war and gave details of the fraudulent racket. They said Gafà, introducing himself as “the agent of health of Malta”, had asked them to cough up €2,500 in order to provide them with the visas and medical treatment they desperately needed in Malta.

At the time, please remember, the Maltese government had offered absolutely free treatment to casualties of war in Libya.

Consequently, the men refused to be embroiled and went to the press instead.

Gafà was not fazed. Allegedly, he went to Libya, looked the men up and offered them the hefty sum of €300,000 “so as not to testify” in the case. According to one of the Libyan men, Gafà tried to invoke religion as a valid reason to buy his silence. “I am Muslim and you are Muslim and I want to solve this case in a friendly way,” Gafà told him. By “friendly way” he meant a suitcase full of six-figure dosh, if we had to base it on witnesses’ claims. And voilà, Gafà turned from Agent of Health into Agent of the Wealth, or wait, should that be Stealth? Gafà’s reaction was that typical of a gaslighter. “This is a messa in scena,” he hollered at the witnesses, through his lawyer, and went on to lambast their testimonies as more or less fake.

Sigh.

Wouldn’t it be better, with all these testimonies and allegations bandied about, for the Prime Minister… to order Gafà to resign?

For the sake of argument, let’s say that he is right (which he isn’t based on evidence that he is a fraud of the first order). Even so, wouldn’t the right thing be for him to resign from whatever “job contract” he has at the Office of the Prime Minister?

Wouldn’t it be better, with all these testimonies and allegations bandied about, for the Prime Minister to disassociate himself from this man and order Gafà to resign from whatever position he holds at Castille at least until the case is terminated?

No. Ma tarax. Don’t even think about it. Gafà stays on because “he’s doing good work”. The police won’t touch him with a barge pole, ministers kick him out from their ministry, but the Prime Minister keeps covering up for him and retains him on the government payroll.

Let’s remember that this is the man who has travelled to Libya as a “special envoy of the Prime Minister”, with the subtitle of Agent of Health, presumably.

Then, he was spotted in Libya having a sit-down chat with Haithem Tajouri, the leader of a feared militia group, a man condemned by the UN Security Council for his human rights violations, including disappearances, torture and Mafia-style extortions. Some months later, he was photographed in a room having formal talks with the Libyan Deputy Prime Minister.

After that, our Prime Minister, looking like he was having his wisdom tooth extracted, admitted that Gafà was “representing Malta on government business”. His job? We’re not sure because Muscat does “not know what his contract says, and I don’t have it on me at the moment”.

At this point it is very clear that the only messa in scena going on here is by the Prime Minister himself. And my only question at this point is: can the Prime Minister tell us why is he being held to ransom by Neville Gafà?

A true Agent of Health for Malta is one amazing Maltese woman called Joanne Galea Lauri – whom I met by chance last weekend.

About two decades ago, together with a team of scientists, Ms Galea Lauri started working on a ground-breaking treatment for the deadly leukaemia cancer and led her team into finding a cure. In 2018, the first medicine was approved by the EU.

The treatment is still exorbitantly expensive and it is hoped that it becomes cost-effective as quickly as possible – but, my goodness the pride I felt when I got to know of her contribution to the world.

Joanne Galea Lauri is the Malta we are proud of.

krischetcuti@gmail.com

Twitter: @krischetcuti