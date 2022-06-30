Malta’s women head into Game two of their FIBA Small Countries Games commitments on Thursday on the back of an important opening victory against Kosovo on Tuesday. Now, Malta faces Andorra (tip-off: 13.00) in what will be another final for the team’s ambitions for Gold.

The side beat the Kosovars 68-61 in a tightly contested game that could have gone either way if it wasn’t for good composure from the Maltese late on in the fourth quarter. Coach Angela Adamoli believes her players interpreted the game well.

“We know Kosovo from last year – we lost our Bronze medal against them, so we were prepared for a really tough game. I think the girls interpreted this game in the perfect way. We missed a lot of easy shots, but we were focused on the game,” Adamoli said in her post-game comments.

