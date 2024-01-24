It is hard to explain in words what one sees in the paintings of buildings, rustic scenes, landscapes, and nature that come from the hands of Andrew Micallef. Art collectors in love with traditional realism have long heard about him and have pieces of his works in prominent places.

The fascination with realism in art is deeply rooted in the human psyche and is driven by a myriad of factors that span aesthetic, psychological, and cultural dimensions. Somehow, a picture of Mdina, immediately speaks to us. What our brain sees through our eyes depends on many factors. It depends on our knowledge of the subject, our experiences, our state of mind, the anecdotes, and so forth.

When an artist meticulously captures the details and the subtle nuances of a landscape, it allows us to feel a profound connection to the subject matter. Micallef’s paintings become windows through which we can peer into scenes reminiscent of our own experiences, triggering a powerful sense of nostalgia and relatability.

Mdina, pictured above and on the cover of this publication, is a perfect example. Such realistic works of art captivate audiences with their unparalleled ability to evoke emotions and stimulate the senses. One of the primary reasons why people are drawn to realistic paintings is the intrinsic human connection to the tangible world. Realism in art provides a visual portal to the familiar, offering viewers a sense of comfort and recognition.

It also serves as testimony to the artist’s skill and craftsmanship. The intricate details, precise lines, and nuanced shading in such paintings serve to showcase Andrew’s mastery of his medium. The ability to faithfully recreate the world on canvas demonstrates technical prowess and a deep understanding of form, perspective, and composition. It is why viewers are captivated by the sheer talent, dedication and skill required to bring such scenes to life.

In a world saturated with digital imagery and fleeting moments on social media, realistic paintings offer a respite from the ephemeral nature of modern media. The permanence of a well-executed painting allows viewers to engage with the subject matter in a contemplative manner.

Whether it’s an iconic or rustic setting or a natural subject, the enduring quality of a realistic painting encourages individuals to slow down, observe,

and immerse themselves in the details. In a sense, realistic art becomes a timeless sanctuary, providing a refuge from the fast-paced, ever-changing world we live in.

The appeal of realistic paintings lies in their ability to evoke a wide range of emotions. You cannot simply walk past. You have to stop and look, to observe. The play of light and shadow, the rich colour palette, and the meticulous rendering of textures all contribute to the creation of atmospheres that can elicit joy, serenity, awe, and sometimes, introspection.

Francis Spiteri Paris and Andrew Micallef with the painting Mdina. Photo: Stanley Carter

In a world increasingly characterized by digital manipulation and virtual experiences, the preference for realistic depictions of buildings, landscapes, and nature can be linked to a collective desire for authenticity. Realistic art serves as a grounding force, reaffirming the beauty and significance of the tangible world.

The appreciation for authenticity in Micallef’s paintings extends beyond the visual appeal. Realistic paintings become cultural artefacts that document and celebrate the uniqueness of specific places and moments in time. Through his realism, Micallef is preserving and immortalising the essence of what Malta once was. His study of natural subjects reminds us of our fleeting encounters with nature.

Despite all that is happening around us, or perhaps because of it, we have an inherent affinity for nature. We are drawn to natural environments. Realistic paintings of nature tap into this instinctive connection, offering us a chance to immerse ourselves in the beauty of landscapes with their flora and fauna that we hardly ever get a chance to see. Such paintings provide a form of escapism. We can mentally transport ourselves to serene landscapes, experiencing a moment of tranquillity and escape from the demands of everyday life. The realistic details in the paintings enhance this sense of escapism.

Micallef’s paintings strike a lot of emotional resonance. We all know that nature has the power to evoke a wide range of emotions. His works capture the mood and atmosphere of natural settings, triggering emotional responses in us. Whether it’s the warmth of a sunlit place, the tranquillity of a pebble beach, the majesty of a bird of prey, or the nonchalance of a cat, these paintings allow us to connect with our emotions and experiences related to nature.

The vivid detail contributes to the sense of wonder and discovery that urges us to continue to explore the intricate features of his art. This sense of exploration and discovery adds an element of curiosity and engagement.

Viewers are captivated by Micallef’s ability to recreate nature with such precision that it can be mistaken for a photograph. This blurring of the line between art and reality adds an element of fascination. Nature undergoes constant change, from the blossoming of spring to hot parched summers and windy winters. Micallef’s work captures the seasonal transformations, allowing viewers to appreciate the beauty of nature in various states.

The appeal of Micallef’s paintings is a complex interplay of our innate connection to the natural world, the aesthetic allure of realistic details, and the emotional responses evoked by his art. As a form of visual storytelling, these paintings offer viewers a chance to engage with and appreciate the beauty that remains on a profound and personal level.

Natalino Fenech is a writer, academic, ornithologist and nature photographer. He was deeply involved in the bird and nature protection movement and worked in the field of journalism for 30 years. He now lectures at MCAST Institute for the Creative Arts.

This article was first published in Perry magazine.