Conservationists, worried about the impact of roadworks on a 1,600-year-old underground cemetery, went to investigate it for themselves. Gordon Watson reports.

Under a busy roundabout near Malta’s airport lies an ancient cemetery, bathed in stillness and silence.

It is usually closed off to the public but two conservationists are so concerned about the repercussions of past and future road projects on the site that they have decided to examine it.

After removing masonry board and rubble covering the entry, photographer Daniel Cilia and structural engineer Marc Zimmerman squeeze through a one-metre wide gap into the catacomb below.

Two conservationists explain what they found beneath the surface. Video: Gordon Watson

Their concerns regard a project that re-sized the Gudja roundabout as well as a proposed plan to build a flyover and two new tunnels linking the south and northbound carriageways of L-Avjazzjoni Avenue and Ħal Far road.

The project, which is awaiting Planning Authority permission, is expected to cut commuter times by allowing drivers to bypass the roundabout.

Mr Cilia, who last entered the catacomb when it was rediscovered in 2006 after being covered by debris and asphalt following the construction of the Luqa airport, is first inside.

“It seems exactly the same as it was then,” he said, relieved.

Torches illuminate a small room with early Christian images of human and animal symbols scratched into the walls and the portals, depicting death and the afterlife.

The Ħal Resqun Paleochristian catacombs were first discovered when workers were digging a water trench back in 1887.

Mr Zimmermann follows behind.

Heritage conservationists Daniel Cilia and Marc Zimmermann assess the condition of the catacomb.

Despite spending the last eight years documenting the diversity of Malta’s subterranean structures through the Malta Underground Facebook page, it is his first time inside the catacomb.

“It is certainly a very impressive site. Having seen several other catacombs across Malta, I can say that it is unique in its decoration. It appears to have been for a wealthier individual or family. It is really quite unique and preserved for the future,” Mr Zimmermann said.

Graffiti of animals and humans etched into the rock above the burial chamber of the Ħal Resqun catacomb. Photo: Daniel Cilia

While they gazed in awe at the rare Christian graffiti, the two men were also investigating the condition of the tomb ahead of the planned road works.

During their half-hour examination, both men surmised that the catacomb was in good condition despite some natural cracks and fissures.

Mr Cilia said that he had been eager to get inside since 2017 to assess any damage that may have been caused by the resizing of the Gudja roundabout.

The north facing grave of the Ħal Resqun catacomb. Photo: Daniel Cilia

The entry to the catacomb had been covered with gravel after the project finished and he suspected it had been damaged.

“I was wrong,” he said.

He warned, however, that if any tunnelling works were to take place close to the catacombs, the vibrations could affect their structural integrity.

A daylight shot of the entrance to the catacomb covered by gravel in 2017. Photo: Daniel Cilia

How the entrance to the catacomb is currently covered over, in February 2020. Photo: Daniel Cilia

While he says that he is “pretty sure” that the authorities are doing all they can to protect this place, he is concerned that the method of digging tunnels used in projects elsewhere in Malta would not be suitable for such a sensitive area.

The amateur historian added that any works close to the site would need to be monitored closely by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage in order to protect it for future archaeologists to study and to visit.

Mr Zimmermann said that he saw several natural rock fissures that needed to be looked after for the protection of the site and ahead of any works proposed for the future.

The structural engineer, with two decades of experience working in heritage structures across Europe, said: “Any mechanical digger will cause vibration and possibly have an impact on the site in close proximity.

“The future and potential danger will very much depend on, first of all, monitoring by an archaeologist and a geologist on a daily basis and also require a thorough method statement by the contractors,” he added.

The South facing grave of the Ħal Resqun catacomb. Note the natural rock fissures skirting the roof and wall. Photo: Daniel Cilia

Infrastructure Malta, the government entity planning the works, and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, the body tasked with protecting Malta’s cultural heritage, have jointly defended the project.

In a statement, they said that they were carrying out protective measures including archaeological studies like geo-radar scanning and field surveys on road upgrades in the country where cultural heritage could be affected, including the Airport Intersection Project.

“The two entities affirm that allegations that any important historic features that merit conservation are being destroyed during the implementation of these projects are untrue,” the statement added.