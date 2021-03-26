The feast of the Annunciation of Our Lady, which is marked today, is one of seven lesser-known feasts celebrated annually by the Żabbar sanctuary.

A post-war procession with the statue of Our Lady of Sorrows.

Since time immemorial, the town of Żabbar has celebrated the recurrence of the intercession of Mary Mediatrix of All Graces with pomp and elegance.

Among the signs that express this devotion, two shine with striking clarity. First, the pastoral visitation of 1636 attests to such devotion: “Inter omnium insula ecclesiarum haec devottisima est” (Among all the churches of the island, this is the most devout) (VP 13, Miguel Juan Balaguer de Camarasa, 1635-1637, f.70).

Secondly, as is expressed in the dossier sent to the Vatican for the coronation of the titular painting of Żabbar, there is honourable mention of acts of devotion. The author writes: “Ogni anno le vengano offerti circa una media di sessanta oggetti preziosi di oro, duemila e quattrocento kili di ceri e quattrocento sterline” (Every year about an average of 60 objects of gold, 2,400 kilos of candles and £400 are offered to her) (Dossier sent to the Vatican, Ġrajjiet Attivitajiet u Opri, f.44).

Giuseppe Lanzon, parish priest of Żabbar from 1941 to 1942

These donations give clear evidence of the devotion of the Maltese people towards Our Lady Mary Mediatrix of All Graces in Żabbar. Still, there is another expression of the deep devotion towards Our Lady Mary Mediatrix of All Graces − the seven lesser-known feasts that the sanctuary has celebrated for many years.

These are: 1) the Presentation of Our Lady in the Temple; 2) the Visitation of Our Lady to Elizabeth; 3) the Feast of Our Lady of Victories; 4) the Assumption of Mary; 5) the Immaculate Conception; 6) the Purification of Mary; and 7) the Annunciation of Our Lady (which is being observed today).

These feasts have always been linked to the occurrence of certain afflictions that the people of Żabbar experienced and are all linked to suffering. The feasts have been held as a vow by the town’s inhabitants for the intercession of Mary in hard times.

Mgr Luigi Fernandez, parish priest of Żabbar from 1835 to 1848

On June 9, 1837, the first two cases of cholera appeared among the Ospizio dei Vecchi, in Floriana. Every village within five miles of Valletta had been impacted by the pandemic. Among the villages that recorded the highest number of deaths was Żabbar.

The death records from this period suggest the intensity of the cholera pandemic. The clergy decided to make a vow to keep seven feasts with first and second vespers and a solemn high Mass. The vow was approved by a rescript dated July 11, 1837.

Kneeling before the high altar, the clergy then formally made the vow to Our Lady: that if the affliction left the people of Żabbar, the feasts would be celebrated for the next 10 years. The promise was made during the Terce for the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel (the Terce was the breviary prayer said at 9am). Malta got rid of cholera three days before the Żabbar feast.

Żabbar sanctuary today. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Mgr Giuseppe Zarb, Żabbar parish priest from 1943 to 1975

Bishop Francesco Saverio Caruana gave his seal of approval and the feast went ahead on September 10.

The vow was actualised on November 21, with the Presentation of Our Lady in the Temple. After the 10 years were over, the clergy decided to continue celebrating the feasts in the years that followed.

Unfortunately, these liturgical celebrations eventually stopped being held due to subsequent changes in the clergy.

However, after World War II, the people of Żabbar renewed the vow to keep the seven feasts if the church of Żabbar did not fall during the bombings. They vowed to attend Mass in all seven feasts and to take communion at one of them.

Francesco-Saverio Caruana, Bishop of Malta from 1831 to 1847

In 1947, just after the second vow was made, parish priest Mgr Joseph Zarb wrote: “I hope these feasts are kept in the years to come.”

Indeed, this time, the promise was kept. Let us hope that we and our successors will keep this promise.