A Times of Malta editorial published on October 25 touched upon the electorate’s choice as the government’s mandate ends in June. Pertinent questions were put forward while other issues might have been overlooked.

Nevertheless, the choice before voters is very clear and the stark difference between both parties became increasingly evident when both leaders reacted to next year’s budget.

I must make it clear that I am not a person who views the world as simply black or white. Yet, if asked about the choice I would make, I would have to go with the party that has the most credibility, competence and a clear vision on the issues that matters most. Within these parameters, it is the Labour Party which ticks all the boxes.

The pandemic has been the most distinct proof of the government’s competence and credibility in the health sector. It managed to cope well in the hardest of times, the World Health Organisation commended Malta’s actions and we have also been leaders in global vaccination programmes.

On the other hand, the opposition stated that the vaccination is not the solution. The Times of Malta editorial posed the question: “Would the PN or Labour do the better job if the pandemic persists?”

The answer has never been more straightforward. Think about it. Would you trust Chris Fearne to manage the country’s health sector or PN officials such as Maria Deguara and Stephen Spiteri, who were part of the PN’s COVID-19 action team?

When it comes to environment, as a country we have a long way to go, yet, even on this issue it all boils down to credibility. Let’s be frank, for many years, environmental issues were pushed aside and, today, we are paying the consequences. The 2006 rationalisation plan, led by the very same people who are now Bernard Grech’s principal consultants, led to disastrous environmental results.

Now more than ever, it is clear to all that the environment should be the nation’s utmost priority. As much as we have prioritised the economy during the past eight years, we now need to focus on the environment. Sustainability should be at the centre of each decision taken and the 2022 budget is proof that the government has understood this.

As the prime minister stated recently, we cannot have a healthy economy if the environment is sidelined and, likewise, we cannot protect our environment if the economy is weak.

On the economy, Labour’s credentials have been proven time and time again. In fact, it is this economic competence that put the government in a position whereby it could assist the nation’s workforce in times of crisis. It was also this government that transformed the country’s deficit into a surplus for the first time in decades.

This was no easy feat as the PN administration left the country’s economy in shambles and catapulted us into an excessive deficit procedure. Following a pandemic, we have the lowest unemployment rate in history and the economic recovery is among the strongest in Europe. So, which party is more credible and competent to lead the economy?

There are other aspects that citizens should consider before going to the polls. For instance, the need for a realistic, level-headed leader who acknowledges what needs to be changed and acts on it decisively. Robert Abela has shown he is that kind of leader.

On issues of good governance, Labour’s first legislature heralded crucial reforms such as party financing and the removal of time-barring in cases of political corruption. Yet, this was not enough, and Abela managed to enact a series of significant reforms such as the method of appointing the police commissioner and judges.

In the face of all this, Grech is still trying to convince us that Malta is doomed. He also seems to think the electorate has forgotten he is surrounded by the very same people who made up the party, which the Times of Malta editorial described as “a Nationalist Party past its sell-by date”.

Are we supposed to think the PN’s vision will change the country if the party hasn’t even managed to change itself?

Rebecca Buttigieg, Labour Party candidate