It’s understandable that many have interpreted Louis Galea’s new appointment within the Nationalist Party as a role designed for Sir Humphrey Appleby. In the classic series, Yes, Prime Minister, you could always rely on Whitehall’s top civil servant to kill any real reform in its tracks – thanks to his arsenal of wide-ranging consultations and in-depth reports.

It is, of course, true that the unpopular PN leader, Adrian Delia, needs time. He’d like to run out the clock so that the general election gets so close that it would be too late to replace him.

Failing that, he needs two years to elapse since his stint as leader began. Party members can only vote in a leadership election after a minimum of two years’ membership. If it’s true that droves of Delia supporters joined the party in the wake of his victory in September 2017, they are not eligible to vote before the autumn.

Suspicious minds have therefore automatically thought of the appointment as a smokescreen. Never mind that Galea has been explicit in claiming autonomy to meet whoever he wants and that he is accountable to the whole party, not just the leader.

The misinterpretations have also been governed by the public suggestions mooted not too long before the appointment. Mediation was mentioned as freely as a report on the causes of the MEP debacle in May.

Except that’s not what Galea will be doing. Twelve months to compile a report on the electoral defeat would make him a figure of fun. Galea is no one’s stooge.

Galea’s mission is autonomous. It’s necessary no matter who is at the helm

Mediation is based on the wrong premise. You can only mediate between factions. But the PN has no factions – a curse as much as a blessing.

Factions presuppose group cohesion and strong group leaders. That’s what you had with the Italian Democrazia Cristiana ‘currents’ and what you have today with the Tories, divided as they are between the one-nation Remainers and the Brexiteers.

But the PN has nothing like that cohesion or leadership. At a pinch you might say Delia leads a faction, though it’s bleeding support fast. The opposition to Delia is magnetised together only by the conviction that he can never win a general election and that he will run the party into the ground.

Anyone who says that there is any faction behind anyone else – Simon Busuttil or whoever – is either a Labour spinner or a fantasist. Basic legwork – scrutinising parliamentary votes, counting heads, conversations with those involved – will quickly reveal that the PN suffers (if that’s the word) from an absence of factions.

If a handful of vocal opponents to Delia counts as a faction, then someone should explain the status of the rest of the elected politicians and activists. In truth, the PN is demotivated and fragmented, not factional.

Such a predicament is resolved by making political activity meaningful again. There will be no results unless Galea somehow offers a platform of ideas and personnel that build a self-confidence in the party’s ability to read society once more.

No one is going to participate in talking shops. Galea has to generate a conversation that is, simultaneously, political education, stimulant and strategy. It’s got to be meaningful enough for the participants to recover a sense of ownership of their party. It has to have enough critical edge to attract young social reformers.

There’s no question that Galea is up to the challenge. Setting up new institutions in response to a changing society is something he’s been doing his whole public life.

But success will be double-edged for Delia. Good initial results will buy time. But you cannot empower people to think of their party as their own without freeing them to think critically about every official, including those at the top.

It serves Delia well if Galea manages to get party activists to think outside the toxic framework of the contentious leadership. But if the leadership is, so to speak, beside the point, the renewed party may well find that it can do better by getting new people at the top.

The critics are wrong to think this is an exercise that will require a year before any effects are felt. If no effects are discernible after a few months, then it’s a sure sign the project will fail.

Where does that leave the General Council at the end of this month, with its vote of confidence in the leader? Many councillors who were previously inclined to vote against Delia are now wavering because of two questions.

Does Galea’s mission mean that the Council vote is now premature? And if the no-confidence vote passes, would the ensuing conflict mean that the hope behind Galea’s mission is replaced by chaos?

In my view, it’s not premature and chaos is not inevitable. Galea’s mission is autonomous. It’s necessary no matter who is at the helm. The Council vote is essentially a decision on whether Delia increases or reduces the chances of success.

Councillors should express confidence in Delia only if they believe that, should Galea succeed, then Delia ceases to be a liability for the PN.

However, if they believe that Delia will remain a serious liability even if Galea works miracles, then it means that they have absolutely no confidence in the leader – and they should say so.

As for chaos, the General Council represents the PN’s real owners, or rather trustees. How can it be chaos for trustees to assert their authority? On the contrary, the agent of chaos is anyone who challenges the legitimacy of the General Council.

ranierfsadni@europe.com