Fine, so Mgr Charles Scicluna did not call his Sunday Times of Malta oped a manifesto. He said it was about the ‘art of stewardship’. But a closer look shows he’s calling for more than a civic ethos of conviviality. He’s making an argument for what kind of State we should have and how the Church should relate to it.

Although he never mentions the name of the patron saint of Europe, Benedict of Nursia, Scicluna argues for the adoption of Benedictine virtues in the building of a better governed and more good humoured society. This, too, is interesting from a broader international perspective. Generally, it’s been politically conservative Christians who have argued for a ‘Benedictine approach’ to contemporary post-Christian society.

For example, two years ago a book by the US conservative (and Eastern Orthodox Christian) Rod Dreher made it to the bestseller list. His book, The Benedict Option, identified with the Benedict who, in the so-called Dark Ages, withdrew from society and built up his own community. Dreher argues that Christians should do likewise in the current ‘dark ages’, where Christians have lost the public arguments on what matters to them. They should instead retreat and forge enclaves with a rich public culture of mutual supportive relationships, with a different pattern of community, consumption and personal formation.

Reviewing the book, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, noted that this strategy essentially advises Christians to behave like Orthodox Jews and conscientious Muslims – to eschew revolution or even political engagement, and instead live in an angular relationship with contemporary society. It would be, Williams notes, a strategy of hibernation – until times are ripe for closer engagement.

Although The Benedict Option is a very American book, it promotes an idea that has often been broached in European and even clerical circles. Scicluna argues for something else altogether. First, he effectively says you cannot have spiritual and cultural leadership without giving materialism its due. We are beings that thrive on connection and communication. And that means paying attention to, and caring for, the material environment on which our mental and physical health depends.

The State must be seen as autonomous from Christians or any other social or economic group

Medical research about personal well-being confirms all this. Walks – not just walking, which can be reproduced on a treadmill but walks – are mental and emotional therapy. If the walk is in a park, or amid fields, so much better. Similarly therapeutic is the web of social relationships that enable us to embrace, hug or just touch one another’s arms. Our generosity is good for us, not just for those we help.

Second, however, these kinds of relationships need a particular civic ethos and a political infrastructure. Scicluna argues for an ethos based on stewardship – seeing ourselves as custodians, not just owners, of the world we inhabit. But attitude alone won’t cut it: we need a ‘sense of State’, that is, a State that is autonomous from powerful interests so that it can govern in the name of a public, common good.

Why is any of this remarkable and related to a different kind of ‘Benedict option’? To begin with, the civic virtues that Scicluna lists as being essential are those associated with Benedictine communities (and indeed listed as Benedictine virtues).

There’s stewardship itself. There’s detachment, the sense of community and of goods owned in common. There’s ‘humility’ – which means not self-abasement but being grounded in realism and self-knowledge.

What Scicluna terms ‘accountability’ appears, in the Benedictine virtues, as ‘obedience’ and ‘conversatio’ but the general sense is the same. It means to be aware that your self-interest must be understood in a wider perspective, gained by empathetic listening and dialogue. Politicians find their vocation in public service, not lordship. We the public are accountable to future generations as well as wider humanity, whose well-being depends on how well we care for our patch of earth.

Even the need for good humour, which Scicluna (like Pope Francis) sources to St Thomas More, was acutely felt in Benedictine culture. The scholar of medieval monastic culture, Jean Leclercq, noted how humour was seen as a form of charity (love) – since it created a space in which people didn’t take themselves too seriously, and therefore a space in which they could reinvent themselves.

The entire point here is that what Scicluna has done, deliberately or intuitively, is secularised Benedictine virtues. Or, more precisely, he has presented those virtues in a language that can be shared by non-Christians. Instead of invoking St Benedict to retreat from contemporary Europe, he is drawing on his legacy to engage with it. It’s not an engagement to Christianise the State but rather one to make Christian public values relevant to contemporary society. For this to happen, another paradox must be embraced. The State must be seen as autonomous from Christians or any other social or economic group. It cannot be otherwise if one is to insist that the State must govern in the name of a public good, not private interests.

However, such a State can only thrive if there is a lively, rich sense of the public sphere and of public goods and property. When Scicluna argues for co-ownership of the instruments of the State, I take it that he is arguing for such an enriched sense.

It is here that, once more, a different kind of Benedict option is possible. The first step to recovering a sense of public goods, protected from plunder by private interests, is for Church organisations to illustrate what this could be like and where it leads.

Prosaically, it means that the Church should be accountable for property left to its management, and make sure that it is not being plundered by certain developers, with inside sources, tipping them off on what properties are coming into Church hands. I have personally heard of too many instances of this happening – with names and places identified – to feel complacent.

Poetically, we need more experimentation and the kind of social leadership that gave us, say, the fellowship dinner where the Archbishop shared a community table with migrants. We should see more such secular icons of conviviality, perhaps within emptied convents, too.

Benedictine monasteries, after all, were never meant to be simple retreats from the world. They were meant to be a new foundation of society, the sign of a new Jersusalem. We don’t have to be so ambitious. It would be enough to see the Church in Malta take the lead in cultural events that reintroduce simplicity, beauty and conviviality to a society that is losing touch with all of that.

