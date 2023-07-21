The Labour government has been facing increasing criticism due to its perceived arrogance, which has resulted in even its most loyal supporters feeling disconnected and disillusioned.

Rather than prioritising the needs of society, the government seems more focused on serving the personal interests of a privileged minority.

Consequently, noteworthy policy blunders have occurred, leading to a decline in public confidence regarding the government’s ability to address societal concerns and implement necessary legal reforms.

One major issue that has plagued the government is the abuse of public land. Certain individuals within political circles, who were previously trivial lackeys, have accumulated substantial wealth over the past decade through their close connections with influential politicians.

These politicians have manipulated government entities like the Lands Authority and the Planning Authority to financially benefit these individuals. While the Lands Authority grants public land to a select few at undervalued prices, enabling them to profit greatly from land speculation, the Planning Authority has contributed to the deregulation of the construction sector.

Consequently, there has been a sharp rise in the construction of substandard housing, leading to an upsetting increase in workplace fatalities that have inexplicably not been adequately addressed.

Moreover, the constructed properties are either sold to younger generations at over-speculated prices or callously leased to migrant workers, subjecting them to deplorable living conditions.

As a result, Malta’s housing market has experienced an excessive level of speculation, which has marginalised a significant portion of the population, including individuals with low incomes and those seeking their first home.

Unfortunately, government efforts to mitigate the social impact have inadvertently favoured property speculators instead of effectively addressing the intended social consequences.

Furthermore, the enjoyment of public land, especially along the shoreline in areas like Armier and Ġnejna, has been violated for many years. The unlawful occupation of public land and coastal areas persists, worsened by the encroachment of commercial activities on public spaces, sanctioned by the authorities.

These issues have been consistently overlooked by successive governments, which have prioritised the interests of a minority engaged in abusing public land through political favouritism, thereby disregarding the rights of law-abiding citizens.

The displayed arrogance by the political establishment has further exacerbated social inequalities and hindered efforts towards building a more inclusive society.

As the government claims to reject impunity and corruption, its credibility is increasingly questioned, with ordinary people demanding stronger efforts to combat injustice.

To restore a comprehensive system of justice, flawed laws and institutions require necessary reforms. If MPs fail to faithfully represent society, they should be replaced by individuals genuinely committed to the party’s core principles, rather than exploiting their positions for personal gain.

It is of utmost importance for the Labour government not to defend any former or current MPs and/or public officials facing allegations of wrongdoing.

Proper investigations must be conducted and, if the allegations are substantiated, appropriate legal actions must be taken to ensure accountability and maintain public confidence, as “justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done”.

The current government should draw inspiration from the principles of the Labour Party’s most celebrated thinkers, such as former deputy leader Ġużè Ellul Mercer, and focus their political efforts on truly serving others, particularly those who require and deserve support. Sitting MPs need to view politics as a means for public service rather than personal gain.

The times have changed and the working class is no longer helpless in the face of politicians to whom they entrusted the responsibility of safeguarding their rights and interests but have, instead, blatantly and selectively violated their civil, political, social and economic rights.

Now is the opportune moment for true socialists to act as the de facto opposition, holding accountable those who deviate from Labour Party beliefs.

However, we should not rely on comedians or money-grubbing-self-glorifying theatricals to do this for us. We still maintain hope that the Labour Party’s socialist ideals will eventually prevail for the collective well-being.

Justin Attard is undertaking his doctoral research on how democracy is located, expressed and embodied in small island states.