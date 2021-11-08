During a business transaction, Chinese people tend to give a business card with both hands and expect the other to receive it likewise, inspect it with interest and place it carefully in a wallet or cardholder. The reason is simple – to show respect. In China, business cards are considered as an extension of the person, and so, they must be treated with esteem.

Such Chinese business etiquettes were discussed during a very insightful online lecture which was organised by the China Cultural Centre in Malta (CCC), on October 27.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations, we cannot open our centre to the public. However, we are still reaching out through online lectures and co-operations with other local entities. This series of lectures are intended to provide a deeper understanding and appreciation of Chinese arts and culture,” the current director of CCC, Yang Xiaolong, explained.

For this lecture, the deputy chairperson of the Mediterranean Conference Centre and managing director of Impact (Consultancy & Developments) Ltd, Chris Grima, and the director general of Hicabs Malta, Da Zhang, were invited to discuss Chinese business culture.

“There are two main principles in the culture of how to do business with the Chinese,” revealed Yang. “The first one is to maintain friendly relations between buyer and seller, even if they cannot make a deal. The second is that one can do business with anyone.”

In China, we say that ‘Even the bird is little, but it has got everything’ and that is how I see Malta

In Grima’s view, the successful and long business story of Malta and China is a clear example of ‘I can do business with everyone’.

“Along the centuries, the Maltese people have been through so much that they have learnt to adapt, to multitask, and to be resilient. For many years, the islands’ location has also served as a stepping stone to penetrate European and African markets, something which could be very profitable to China,” he said.

Zhang is a young entrepreneur. He has been in Malta for 14 years. Arriving as a student, he was

initially attracted by the nice weather and the welcoming people. Eventually, he decided to remain on the island and open a taxi service business.

“In China, we say that ‘Even the bird is little, but it has got everything’ and that is how I see Malta. Its strategic location, the possibility to move from one place to another in a very short time, the advantageous density of people to do business with, together with an English-speaking population that has an international mindset, makes Malta an ideal and convenient place to set up your business in,” he explained.

China’s reform and opening-up policies have resulted in rapid economic growth. On the other hand, influences from foreign cultures are changing some of the traditional Chinese etiquettes, including business ones.

“It is necessary to adapt to the times and to the people with whom you are making business. However, there are some characteristic traditional customs which are still very important to Chinese people because they make us who we are.”

‘Face giving’ or ‘keeping face’ is one of the most significant concepts for doing business in China. Respect, pride, dignity and social achievement constitute this approach.

“This is a crucial part of the ‘art of business’. Face-building is like gaining a good reputation and it occurs over time, generally

over several meetings. So, losing face is like losing your reputation. To gain face, one must respect himself and others. Therefore, one is expected to keep his emotions in control, act with dignity, never be boastful, and stay away from criticism so as not to embarrass or humiliate others.”

During business negotiations, it is that which remains unsaid which is the most important. Social networking is very valued, and one is expected to protect everyone’s reputation and honour. Hence, even if one fails to do business with the other, it does not mean that their relationship will end.

“Business traditions of the older generations, mainly dating to the 1960s and 1970s, are slowly being phased out. However, one must know how to play the game and be respectful when negotiating business with someone who still adheres to these tactics.”

The Mahjong table culture and the drinking culture were two major ways to make business during that era.

The first one involves a Chinese tile-based game which has a very long history. Being invited to a Mahjong game was synonymous to extending a hand in friendship. As a strategy-based game, it opened the way for discussion, helping people to get to know each other better and build a friendly relationship through play.

Likewise, the drinking of alcohol together, aided people to get more relaxed and get closer to each other to discuss business. In fact, many successful business deals were commonly accomplished during social gatherings and dinners with generous servings of alcohol.

“China’s new generation, born during the 1980s and 1990s, has grown up in the era of reform and opening up. They are enjoying the benefits of the hard-working generations who came before them and laid the foundation for the current favourable times. This generation is more open-minded, diverse, and self-confident.

“While earlier generations tended to look out to other countries to find better work, nowadays the Chinese are preferring to stay in their own homeland because there are more advantageous opportunities,” Zhang concluded.

Ultimately, the golden rule of respect and integrity are the same worldwide fundamental ingredients for sustainable and long-term business relationships.