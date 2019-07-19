Many may consider glass a mundane material of not much value, but an exhibition at the China Cultural Centre in Valletta could make one change perception.

The Old and the Young by Liu Tao, 2018

Thirty beautiful works of art made of Chinese Liuli (coloured glaze) show that glass is not just an inorganic material made from a molten mixture of natural silica, sand, sodium carbonate and lime.

Ever since it was invented by man thousands of years ago, humans have experimented with different additives to produce glass of different types and of higher quality.

Besides, glass is living proof of exchanges between the East and the West.

Over 2,000 years ago, glass came into existence in China.

A huge quantity of faience objects and glass beads have been unearthed over the centuries, showing evidence of the early contact between oriental and occidental cultures.

Purple-and-black Vase by Sun Yunyi, 2018

In 200BC, the flourishing Silk Road pushed such exchanges to a new height. From the 3rd to 7th century AD, blown glass from the Sasanian Empire became a symbol of wealth for Chinese nobility.

Glass-blowing technology thus thrived in a short period of time.

Since the 13th century AD, coloured glass, known to the Chinese as Liuli, has been mass-produced in Zibo City in the Shandong Province and other places in China.

Among the best known is Boshan Liuli (literally meaning ‘coloured glass from Boshan District’). Made from locally abundant raw materials like silicon dioxide, calcium fluoride and potassium nitrate, Boshan Liuli may appear yellow, purple and black, scarlet or green.

Crouching Dragon Pine by Wang Baoan, 2018

The development of the Liuli industry and art relies both on technical inheritance and exploration.

Over the centuries, Liuli-making techniques have become increasingly controllable and mature.

Two sets of such techniques have taken shape so far, namely hot forming ‒ through which high-temperature molten glass can be turned into any desired shape ‒ and cold processing.

Boshan Liuli is produced through traditional techniqueslike overlay carving and interior painting.

Mount Hua by Wang Jiquan 2018

Carving is conducted after the forming of Liuli. It is an intricate process consisting of a dozen steps, including blowing, overlay, carding, grinding, patterning, waxing, contouring, frosting, relief grinding, engraving and polishing.

Interior painting is a distinctly Chinese form of art. Sticking a purpose-built slim pen into a pea-sized hole, the artist is able to paint exquisite patterns inside a glass or crystal pot.

Boshan District is the cradle of Shandong-style interior painting. So far, it has contributed nearly 50 interior painting masters at a provincial or higher level.

Red Horses by Xing Qingren, 2018

Coloured Glaze Artworks from China is co-organised by the China Cultural Centre in Malta and the Networkof International Culuralink Entities. It is supported by Zibo Municipial Bureau of Culture and Tourism and the People’s Government of Boshan District, Zibo City, Shandong Province.

It is sponsored by Beijing Harmony and Nonuniformity Cultural Investment Co. Ltd.

The exhibition is open until August 30 at the China Cultural Centre, 173, Melita Street, Valletta.

Egg-yolk Yellow Eight-facet Vase by Sun Yunyi, 2018

Visiting hours: Monday to Friday 9am to 12.30pm. and from 2.30 to 5pm. Entrance is free.