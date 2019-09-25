Seven exhibitors, including established and up-and-coming artists living in Gozo, have put on an exhibition to raise funds in aid of a new initiative by the Rotary Club of Gozo.

Beneath It All by Emily Clark

Titled Fusion, the exhibition at Il-Ħagar Heart of Gozo Museum, in Victoria, combines a variety of styles and media.

Chris Saliba, the youngest participant at 16, has created an artwork called Mosaic, which can be displayed in various ways, added to or rearranged.

A student of fine arts, Emily Clark works in mixed media and has recently been commissioned to illustrate a new Gozitan traditional recipe book.

Valerie Mejlak paints impressionist landscapes, streets and houses, among others, while Tanja van Pouke’s colourful abstract paintings inspire thought.

Finding My New Home by Tanya van Pouke

Caroline Young Calì restores unwanted pieces of furniture, transforming them into striking decorative items.

Monique Cachia produces wall art sculptures and David Carrington, who is the eldest exhibitor at 70, has a penchant for portraits, landscapes and seascapes.

Proceeds from the sale of exhibits will be shared by the artist, the museum and the Rotary Club’s new fund, called Rotability.

“Many people are virtual prisoners in their own homes,” Nic Carey, PRO of the club, said.

“Access within the home is often difficult and access on to narrow streets and pavements is particularly dangerous.

The Rotary Club of Gozo forms part of a worldwide organisation

“Carers themselves are often frail or elderly and sometimes struggle to get those they care for out of their homes. The plight of these carers is often greater than that of the relatives or friends they look after.”

“Newly-designed equipment is now available which enables carers to safely transport those they care for up and down steps and staircases safely with the minimum of effort. We aim to provide some of these devices to those in need,” he added.

Chicya’ by Monique Cachia

The exhibition, a joint venture with Il-Ħagar museum, was recently opened by the Minister for Gozo Justyne Caruana.

An artwork by Monique Cachia

On October 10, an event titled ‘Arts Evening’ will be held on the newly-renovated roof terrace of the museum. There will be a buffet dinner and entertainment featuring poetry, music and comedy, with proceeds also going towards the Rotability fund.

Made up of 21 members of various nationalities, the Rotary Club of Gozo forms part of a worldwide organisation numbering about 1.5 million members spread over 35,000 clubs.

Currently, the main objectives of Rotary International are the eradication of polio and bringing fresh water supplies to underprivileged communities around the world.

Mosaic by Chris Saliba

The underlying message of Rotary is ‘service above self’. Locally, the Gozo club is focused on work in the community. It raises funds for SPCA; supports the ESU (English Speaking Union) with its work in schools; collaborates with FSEG (Friends of the Sick and Elderly in Gozo), visiting the elderly and providing finance for living aids; and conducts an environmental programme, among other projects.

Fusion runs at Il-Ħagar Heart of Gozo Museum, St George’s Square, Victoria, until October 16. Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Booking for the Arts Evening on October 10 is essential. For more information, contact secretary@rotarygozo.org.