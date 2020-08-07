Reflecting international trends, photography in Malta has in recent years established itself as a predominant artform that has garnered respect by art connoisseurs and the art-loving public.

Market Day by Renata Apanaviciene

The Malta Photographic Society, a non-profit organisation run by volunteers, has helped promote this artform in no small way.

The society, established in 1961, is aimed at anyone interested in practising the art of photography in all its forms and actively promotes its practice and appreciation. It helps photographers to hone their skills in a milieu of fun and discovery and often collaborates with, and gives its expertise to, several constituted bodies in organising photographic exhibitions.

Many amateurs and experienced photographers, society members and non, annually take part in the society’s own annual competition, where their works are judged by local and foreign photographers of international renown. The best and winning photos are then exhibited for the public to admire.

Going Up the Spiral Staircase by Stephen Buhagiar

The 55th National Competition and Exhibition of Photography will start in September with the submission of photos. These will be judged in October after which they will be exhibited at Palazzo De La Salle, Republic Street, Valletta, between November 5 and 21.

Photographers who are interested to participate are invited to submit their works at the club’s headquarters at 137, Old Bakery Street, Valletta, on September 19.

More information on the 55th National Competition and Exhibition of Photography can be found on www.mpsmalta.com.

The accompanying photos have made it to the winning list of the 54th National Competition and Exhibition of Photography held last year.

On the Underground by Pauline Grech

Lake Achensee by Charles Grixti

On the Move by Louis Agius

Waiting for Freedom by Mark Scicluna

Socks by Lawrence Bonnici

Serenity by Ian Farrugia