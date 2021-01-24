In the coming months, MAPA (Malta Adlerian Psychology Association) will be holding a series of online sessions focusing on the art of parenting. Based on Adlerian psychology principles and positive discipline concepts, these talks will deal with essential skills to help parents better understand, guide, support, nurture and motivate children so that they can thrive and succeed in life. Healthy discipline strategies and personal stress management techniques will also be discussed.

The first meeting for this year is being held on Friday, January 29, between 6pm and 7.30pm.

Those who would like to join these talks can send an e-mail to Josette Mifsud on adlerianmalta@gmail.com or send a private message on the MAPA Facebook page.