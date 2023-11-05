Home ownership ranks among the main objectives that most people aspire to in life. In the mission statement of the Housing Authority, we set out “to provide and sustain decent social and affordable housing opportunities promoting stability and supporting social mobility”.

Home ownership in our mission statement is captured by the concept of ‘affordable housing opportunities’ and it is the subject of a report that we have recently published on our website.

One of our schemes launched earlier this year provided first-time buyers with the opportunity to benefit from a one-time grant of €10,000 spread over 10 years, which amounts to €1,000 per annum. By complementing other incentives, such as the exemption of stamp duty on the first €200,000 for first-time buyers, this scheme is intended to ease their financial burden and to improve their purchasing power, helping them make their house a home.

More than 3,100 applications – representing 4,590 individuals – were successfully processed by the Housing Authority since the launch of the scheme.

These applications also provide the Housing Authority with a novel dataset to better understand the profile of first-time buyers in Malta.

To understand typical applications, we have started to create personalised models of those applications and describe them as statistical case models. One such case refers to Alex and Mirhea*, both from Naxxar and in their mid-30s, who purchased an apartment for €275,000 in their hometown of Naxxar.

Another such case is Maria*, a 26-year-old from Pembroke, who moved to the northern part of Malta after buying a maisonette in Mellieħa for €215,000, while Chris*, a 35-year-old, opted to purchase an apartment in his hometown of Paola for €133,000. Sonia and Paul*, both in their mid-20s, purchased a house in Għargħur for €370,000, having moved from Balzan and Attard, respectively. Each application is the culmination of a unique journey and our data allows us to represent both the commonalities and the uniqueness of each case.

Overall, we extract four key takeaways from our analysis.

First, slightly more than half of first-time buyers have purchased a property on their own. While changing culture and reliance on financial assistance from parents might play a role, it is something that should be explored further and in much greater detail.

Second, when purchasing a new pro­perty, first-time buyers prefer properties that are close to their current familial home, possibly within the same locality. Indeed, slightly less than half of first-time buyers have purchased a property in the same locality as their previous address, which typically tend to be their parents’ residence.

Third, apartments are the most common type of property purchased by first-time buyers. There are, however, some differences between single and joint borrowers, with the former opting more heavily on apartments compared to the latter.

The home ownership rate has increased to 82.6%

Finally, there is a wide range of pro­perty values purchased by first-time buyers. Borrowers’ income, the type of property and its location tend to be among the most important determinants.

While almost half bought a property between €150,000 and €250,000, around a third of joint borrowers purchased a property valued more than €300,000. Overall, joint borrowers purchased properties that were more expensive than those by single borrowers.

This is just one of the several schemes that the Housing Authority has to assist aspiring young – and not so young – individuals take their first step on the property ladder. Our schemes are influenced by life experiences that most of us can relate to. For instance, the 10% deposit scheme is intended for that typically young person who, despite being able to take a loan, does not have the 10% deposit required for the downpayment.

The equity sharing scheme targets individuals over the age of 30 who, due to their age and income, perhaps as a result of a relationship breakdown, are unable to take a sufficient loan. The New Hope scheme allows individuals who cannot take out life insurance due to a medical condition to purchase their residence. For these individuals, the Housing Authority acts as a guarantor for their loan.

Does it mean that there are no affordability challenges? We would be naive to think so. The reality is that it may be challenging, but still possible, and we are providing support. For many it involves difficult trade-offs, for instance, in terms of location, property type and size. This is especially true for those with low-to-medium levels of income.

In the absence of financial assistance from their parents, some will find it difficult to purchase a property in the locality or neighbourhood in which they were born and raised; or settle for a smaller unit than they would have aspired to.

But getting on the property ladder remains an important milestone for many young adults, something that successive governments in Malta have long prioritised and incentivised. It is, thus, not surprising that the home ownership rate in Malta has increased slightly over the last decade, standing at 82.6% in 2022. We should be proud of this and not take this for granted, since the home ownership rate has declined in 15 of the 27 EU countries over the past decade.

*The examples given in this article are based on statistical models of our dataset rather than individual cases.

Matthew Zerafa is the CEO of the Housing Authority. Brian Micallef is the executive head in charge of policy at the Housing Authority and Lorna Pavia is the executive head in charge of opportunities.