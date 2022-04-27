The age of the super-SUV is well and truly upon us. These big-power behemoths are not only being produced by a variety of manufacturers but they’re being snapped up by plenty of buyers who appreciate the combination of earth-shattering performance and high-end touches that these cars bring.

Enter the Aston Martin DBX707. It’s a sharper, angrier and more powerful version of the regular SUV designed to offer a more involving driving experience than the standard – and already quite involving – DBX. We’ve been out to Sardinia to see what it’s like.

This isn’t a case of just throwing more power at something and leaving it at that. Oh no, Aston Martin has comprehensively tweaked and fettled the DBX707, adding a new nine-speed ‘wet clutch’ gearbox for faster shifts and larger carbon-ceramic brakes for improved stopping power and reduced weight.

