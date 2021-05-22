With the automotive world making the switch to electric vehicles, it’s the premium brands that are leading the way. Batteries and development costs mean EVs are not cheap, so those that already sell cars at higher prices are in prime position to lead the charge.

Audi has been pressing ahead more than most, with its e-tron range of SUVs, but its zero-emission offerings have now expanded to include the e-tron GT – a four-door coupe. It’s the sister car to the excellent Porsche Taycan, but is focused more on continent-crossing abilities than sportiness. We have high hopes for its abilities, then.

There are two versions of the GT – an ‘entry-level’ quattro model, and an RS that boasts huge horsepower outputs that would leave even the firm’s R8 supercar in the dust. It gets an EV-optimised all-wheel-drive system – though will switch to a front-wheel-drive focus when put in efficiency mode – so making the most of the power is easy.

The batteries are placed low in the car which not only keeps the centre of gravity low, but also helps provide a near-50/50 weight distribution between the front and rear. Those batteries have a 93kWh capacity that provides up to 298 miles of range in the quattro (more on this later) or 283 miles in the RS, while charging capability of 270kW means the GT can go from five to 80 per cent battery capacity in about 23 minutes.

