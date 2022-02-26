As performance SUVs have seemingly grown in popularity, it’s come at the expense of big bruising sports saloons. It’s not all doom and gloom if you’re after a performance limo, though, as evidenced with Audi introducing a new version of its S8 – the car we’re looking at here. In an era when electrification is increasingly on the mind, Audi resists the urge by continuing to pack its S8 with a big V8 lump under the bonnet. Now – debuting alongside the regular updated A8 – is a revised version, but is it worth considering?

For what is essentially Audi’s flagship model, you’d expect the German firm to really push the boat out when it comes to updates and revisions. That is certainly not the case here though, as this is an update centred around the visuals, and little else.

The brand’s renowned Singleframe grille is somehow now even bigger than before, while fancier LED lights are now fitted, which – on high-spec models – are fully digital, and even customisable.

