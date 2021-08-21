Audi has revealed a new concept car called Skysphere, which previews the firm’s future design direction for the luxury sector.

It’s a two-door convertible with an electric powertrain, but what makes this a fanciful concept car is its ‘variable wheelbase’. This means that mechanisms can increase the distance between the front and rear wheels to create more space for long distance comfort, or reduce it for sporty agility.

