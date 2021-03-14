VFKURHGLQJHUV FDW LV DOLYH! Although we rarely read such a mess, it can be vital to make sense of such a message. An ancient method to obfuscate a message, the Caesar cipher, consists of substituting every letter with a fixed successor in the alphabet, which is kept secret. This method, as well as modern methods of cryptography, rely on all parties of a conversation sharing a secret, which is key to unveil the message.

A secret for two parties can be created by a process, which is easy to perform but difficult to reverse, like mixing juices. Publicly, Alice and Bob agree to use cherry juice as the basis of their secret cocktail. When nobody is watching, both add a juice of their choice. Alice adds apples and Bob blends in blueberries. The intermediate cocktails can be sent to the other party by a courier, Charlie, who is committed to copy the cocktail. Finally, Alice and Bob add their private ingredient into the other’s mix to obtain the same secret cocktail, which only they have. Charlie cannot take some of both mixes and add them because his copy would contain more cherry than Alice’s and Bob’s original cocktail, and he cannot make out the private ingredient from the intermediate mix. Once Charlie learns to figure out one private ingredient, Alice and Bob decide to add more ingredients and an arms race begins.

Sharing secrets is not only reserved to military leaders, but is used in online banking and messaging applications every day. The keys to our secrets nowadays are generated similarly and, therefore, only safe until technology improves sufficiently. The cat-and-mouse game abruptly ends if a new technology is developed that works equally well for any number of ingredients. For cryptography, quantum computers present such a game changer. The first scheme to generate a shared secret with quantum light particles wasinvented in 1984. It relies on the fact that an eavesdropper’s attempt at listening in the exchange is a measurement and inevitably leaves a trace. Alice and Bob know Charlie listened in, rendering their key unsafe.

Switzerland already used quantum key distribution, (check out soundbites), to secure elections in 2007. The EU is investing within the Quantum Flagship initiative in applications of quantum mechanics in three further fields: computation, simulation and sensing. Three is also the number Caesar used to shift each letter such that the first letter of our message V becomes S. So, did you figure out our message?

Karl Andreas Pelka is quantum PhD student and Tony Apollaro is lecturer, quantum physicist.

Did you know?

• The Caesar cipher is named after Julius Caesar who used it to send secure military messages.

• Superconductivity is a quantum-mechanical effect in which a material loses its electrical resistance and expels magnetic fields from its interior.

• The charge carriers of the superconducting current can pass through impenetrable barriers by means of the Josephson Effect without acquiring resistance.

• If two-dimensional conductors (for example, single-atom layer of graphite) are subjected to strong magnetic fields, the electrical resistance vanishes along one perpendicular direction and has precise values along the other perpendicular direction.

Sound bites

• The Quantumalta group at the Department of Physics has set up a didactic experiment of a quantum key distribution protocol shown in the main article picture, which outlines the entire process of generating and communicating secretly. A laser pointer (top right) acts as a light source whose polarisation is measured (top left) and used to establish a shared secret. A hacker (middle) intercepts the light and tries to listen in on the information exchange. A demonstration of the process recorded for the European Quantum Week for Schools can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqdPWPceX-o

• The European Union aims to invest one billion euros over the next 10 years in quantum technologies in terms of the ‘Quantum Technologies Flagship’ that strives to bring together academic institutions, industrial companies and public funding to advance research results in quantum physics towards commercial technologies. The project ‘QRANGE’ works towards genuine quantum random number generators that cost a few euros, enabling its application as a component for generating keys. More information at https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/quantum-technologies.

For more soundbites, listen to Radio Mocha on https://www.fb.com/RadioMochaMalta/