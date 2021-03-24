Toyota has revealed a new city car concept, reimagining the segment with ‘a fresh set of eyes’.

The result is the Aygo X Prologue, a lifted, more funky-looking version of the popular Aygo supermini.

Toyota’s European design studio (ED2) in the south of France was tasked with proving that vehicles traditionally considered to be an ‘entry point’ to car ownership could still be desirable with stand-out design.

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com