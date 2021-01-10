Today’s readings: Isaiah 55, 1-11; 1 John 5, 1-9; Mark 1, 7-11

The River Jordan, where Jesus was baptised, is not simply a river like any other mentioned in the Scriptures. It is a one that flows through the entire bible story, and for the faith of the Jewish people it has a geographical and a theological meaning, weaving together the major saving events in their history of salvation. There were times when it obstructed their pathway, as in the Book of Joshua, and other times, as in today’s gospel, when it was the meeting point between heaven and earth.

On today’s feast of the baptism of the Lord, we are called to sort of trace the ‘Jordan’ in our personal lives, the river that flows in the unfolding of our stories and that weaves together who we are. Our baptism no longer automatically gives us an identity as Christians unless it is validated by a personal commitment.

Mark’s gospel, which we read today, unlike Matthew and Luke’s, omits the Christmas stories and opens with the baptism of Jesus, which for Mark is the beginning of a new time. Through Jesus, God is reaching out to us in a new way. The old ways are no longer adequate to the way we live today and to the new radical challenges life sets for us.

In our Catholic tradition, for centuries we took it for granted that the sacraments are the exclusive channels of God’s grace. For our contemporary imagination, grace is something different, and many seek to be graced in ways other than just by participating in the sacraments. The latter are the oxygen of Christian living, but our sacramental imagination is so poor that over time we reduced them to mere rituals with the risk, now more than ever, that they are losing meaning for contemporary living.

Imagination is the way we see the world and, as Timothy Radcliffe writes in his book Alive in God, the sacramental imagination and the technological imagination see the world differently. The sacraments, as rituals, have become mechanical and even magical, particularly in the way they are often celebrated.

Entire generations of Christians no longer participate in the sacramental life despite the fact that for many of them the Christian life can still be challenging and exciting. Again, Radcliffe writes that as Christians we will have authority if we are humbly attentive to the quiet and heroic honesty with which so many carry on living as best they can.

It is good to learn to respect and listen to the way today’s generations face the ultimate questions of existence, even if that radically differs from our ways of perceiving it in the past. In contemporary culture, we are witnessing a transition from the way of expressing and passing the faith through the sacraments, baptism above all, to an understanding of the faith that is more existential, seeking nourishment in the face of the anxieties, queries and challenges that ultimately shape our living.

Very often the sacramental framework, which is still the basis of our ministry to people, is in isolation from what shapes life itself. We keep baptising babies with no follow-up at all, giving to children their First Holy Communion, which in many cases ends up being almost their last. And so on and so forth, perpetuating a cultural Christianity rather than evangelising. But conventional or mechanical Christianity is no summons to faith and is only a deformed image of what Christian life is about.

In today’s second reading, St John writes that Jesus Christ came not only with water, but with water and blood. Baptism, if not validated or activated through commitment and witness, expires. He also writes that “our faith is the victory over the world”. To overcome the world is a daunting task that demands much more than just being nominal, baptised Christians. That is a perilous journey, with the promise that life becomes more meaningful.