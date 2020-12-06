Buying a property is one of the biggest investment commitments any person will make in their lifetime. Purchasing a pro­perty is also one of the most stressful episodes for more than half of all people buying or selling and it has even been described as “overwhelming” by many others.

Now imagine this life-changing and stressful event getting exacerbated by dealing with an unqualified, unscrupulous individual whose actions, representation or products cost you dearly financially. Up to now you would have had little recourse in remedying the situation from a legal standpoint as an estate agent who did not work for a reputable company would simply ignore you and, more than likely, disappear overnight.

Malta’s property sector has experienced an unprecedented boom in the last few years, with agents and developers alike making a lot of money in the process. This lucrative trade has thus seen the rise of what is called the ‘mom and pop’ shops all over the islands, with many calling themselves an estate agent. This dilemma created a two-fold problem: not only were the hard-earned money of buyers and sellers at risk when dealing with unprofessional, unqualified and ‘overnight estate agents’, but the reputation of long-established professional estate agencies was being tarnished by the actions of these fly-by-night individuals and companies who labelled themselves as qualified.

What made the situation even worse was that the buying and selling of property was also being used more and more for the purposes of laundering money, the sources of which had very questionable origins. This is not a problem unique to Malta but the world over.

In the interest of the public and to guard the professional code of ethics of established firms, something had to be done. This is where the Frank Salt Real Estate Group decided to lead the charge and initiate with others, in collaboration with the government, the proposal of accreditation being required for each and every person calling themselves an estate agent or property consultant in Malta.

This resulted in the tabling of the White Paper around 2016 for Malta’s real estate sector, which outlined and defined clear requirements, property codes and regulations for this industry and its employees. The proposals contained within it have since their tabling and subsequent debating and refinement, now become law, which will come into effect at the end of 2021.

Frank Salt Real Estate director Douglas Salt

Douglas Salt, director of Frank Salt Real Estate, said: “The growing property market saw the rise of a lot of small-scale estate agents, very often being a one-man show, who had no history, formal experience or training in the real estate profession. Due to some of their actions and unprofessional behaviour, quite a few unfortunate buyers and sellers were put at risk financially, and this harmed the reputation of the industry as a whole. It was time to put things in perspective and write a rulebook to outlay, in consultation with the government, a set standard code of ethics that includes the qualifications that an agent needs to have in order to operate… it will act as a benchmark that all agents will have to adhere to before they can operate as a property consultant to a buyer, seller, landlord or tenant.

“If this was not done, the future of the industry as a whole would not be looking very positive. The only ones exempt from this are what are called ‘village agents’ who sells two or less properties a year.”

This means that all estate agents, managers and directors of these companies now need to ‘get accredited’ through government-recognised formal training centres and academies by doing a three-month course and writing exams in order to get their accredi­tation as the first step. Only thereafter will accredited property professionals be awarded a licence to operate.

These in-depth courses provide real estate agents with a minimum Level 4 qualification, with courses varying from eight to 12 ECTS depending on which course one chooses to do. Topics covered include the whole sales process, legal matters related to the selling or leasing property, communications, negotiations, valuations, planning, architectural, notarial, financial regulations and all the procedures that need to be adhered to when it comes to the buying, selling or leasing of property.

The accreditation and licence system will be law from the end of 2021 and a licence will be valid for a five-year period, after which time further training will be required to renew a licence. This currently affects more than 2,500 estate agents in Malta, those trading formally or informally. The aim of the accreditation is to promote, educate and bring in line the operating principles and qualifications of all companies and individuals in the real estate industry that act as brokers or agents in the process of representing the interests of buyers and sellers.

With the advent of COVID-19 and the ensuing quieter time, Frank Salt Real Estate thought the time was opportune to send all their agents and staff involved in sales and letting to do the now approved courses. This is in addition to the mandatory in-house training of more than 360 hours that all of the company’s staff are required to do prior to dealing with any client.

“Completing the additional accreditation courses provided all our staff with an optimal way of staying ahead in the business of real estate… the courses covered the latest legislation amendments and technicalities and this will be extremely helpful in acting in the best interests of our many clients,” Salt said.

More than 100 consultants, key staff, directors and managers have already completed the courses and received their accredited Property Agents Award Certificate, making them arguably the first to do so in the country. This means that all of them will now receive their official pro­perty agent licences when legal regulations come into effect at the beginning of 2021.

Determining this new set of legally-required operating principles for estate agents will go far in uplifting an industry that until now has seen a decline in its once-pristine reputation. The public will be able to rest assured that when they deal with an accredited, licensed, professional estate agent, that agent will know the law, see to it that their interests are best protected and served, and that the agent in question forms part of a network of professionals who are bound by ethics and the law to root out any money laundering activities as well.

This will bode well not only for the real estate industry but for the country as a whole as Malta also recently introduced some of the toughest anti- money laundering laws in the EU, and continued policing and monitoring of any suspicious activity in real estate transactions are guaranteed.

