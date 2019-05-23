MADC’s traditional summer Shakespeare play at San Anton Gardens, Attard, which opens this weekend, is an original production of The Tempest, the Bard’s last play, which tells an adrenalin-fuelled story of magic, betrayal and romance.

Kate De Cesare as Prospera and Julia Camilleri as Ariel in MADC’s production of The Tempest. Photo: Jacob Sammut

Playing with Shakespeare’s famed observation in the play that “hell hath no fury like a woman scorned”, director Stephen Oliver opted to switch the gender of the lead role of Prospero, who in this production is renamed Prospera and played by Kate De Cesare.

The cast also features other accomplished performers, including Philip Leone-Ganado as Antonio, James Camilleri and Victor Debono as Trinculo and Stephano, Julia Camilleri as Ariel, Gabriela Mendez as Caliban, Michela Farrugia as Miranda, Matthew Ben Attard as Ferdinand and Edward Thorpe as Alonso.

MADC’s production of The Tempest will be performed at San Anton Gardens, Attard, on Saturday and Sunday and between July 2 and 8 at 8.30pm. It is suitable for general audiences, including children aged six and over. For tickets, visit www.madc.com.mt.