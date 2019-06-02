Since its inception, the Valletta Baroque Festival has enjoyed close connections to French music and artists. Jo Caruana chats to the festival’s artistic director, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, to find out more.

Kenneth Zammit Tabona admits that – like many people – he has gone on a huge journey of discovery when it comes to Baroque music. In fact, in the eight years since the launch of the Valletta Baroque Festival, he has devoted much of his time to learning and understanding this important period in musical history, especially its French roots.

“When we decided to go ahead with the first edition of the Baroque Festival in 2013, conductor Brian Schembri – who is based in Paris – helped me to make some important French contacts. We didn’t know yet if it was going to be a success or not, but ours was a new festival and people were interested,” he said.

Kenneth Zammit Tabona

Zammit Tabona recalls meeting some fantastic people over the years, many through the Réseau Européen de Musique Ancienne (the European Early Music Network) – an association of around 90 members from about 25 different countries, all of whom are artistic directors of Baroque music festivals in Europe. Its main aim is to act as a network for its members, encouraging the exchange of knowledge, information and co-operations in the early music field.

Of course, France is also home to some of the top baroque festivals in the world, including the Montpellier, Ambronay, and Saintes.

“Ambronay is one of the oldest festivals in Europe with a great concentration of Baroque players in France.

There has been a huge rediscovery of music and the correct styles of playing – this has translated into more historically informed performances

“France certainly attracts those with a love of Baroque music because there is always so much going on and many events to look forward to.”

Various French artists of renown have performed at the Valletta Baroque Festival, including leading French ensembles like Les Surprises, Correspondances, and Dynastie.

“They are truly top international artists. I often spot them when I am watching Mezzo TV, and this is always a reminder of how lucky we are to have such artists – who are wanted by the most reputable festivals in the world – perform in Malta.

“There is a close connection between France and Baroque music,” continued Zammit Tabona. “Baroque music was a political tool, developed to portray the grandeur of the kingdom of France. For the nobles of the Ancien Régime, music was commissioned to portray their power. Also, King Louis XIV (the Sun King) used Jean-Baptiste Lully as his court composer, with the main aim of using Baroque music to reflect his magnificence. Some of the grandest French operas emanated from Versailles, because if you weren’t in Versailles in the 17th and 18th centuries, then you were no one. So the music we hear today very much has the stamp of the Sun King, and therefore of France itself.”

Vivica Genaux. Photo: Ribalta Luce Studio

However, as the artistic director explains, there is still plenty we don’t know about Baroque music – French or otherwise.

“So much has come to the fore from private archives in recent years, including music that has been archived for some 200 years, in a home, basement or palace. Thus there has been a huge rediscovery of music and the correct styles of playing – this has translated into more historically informed performances. We’re now reaching the crest of the wave and the public’s appetite for it has been incredible. When you think how popular Vivaldi is now, for instance, versus 40 years ago when he was completely unknown, it really is something to reflect upon.”

As a result of this and the swathe of music that has been discovered, Zammit Tabona explained that we do know more about the composers of the day now.

“It is fascinating that we have been able to find out so much about the music, as well as the history that goes with it,” he added.

The upcoming Baroque Festival – which opens on January 10, 2020 – will be another opportunity for audiences to enjoy watching French artists in Malta. The grand opening concert, for instance, is sponsored by the French Embassy, and will star the world-renowned Les Musiciens du Louvre and soprano Vivica Genaux, directed by Thibault Noally. Other artists such as Jean Rondeau – one of the Europe’s top harpsichord players – will then feature in concert with France-based Thomas Dunford at Verdala Palace, performing music by composers from the court of Versailles on January 23 at noon. Rondeau will then perform Concertos for Harpsichord from the Bach Family later that same day at 7.30pm, this time with the celebrated Ensemble Dynastie at the Manoel Theatre.

“The next edition of the Valletta Baroque Festival promises to be another celebration of fascinating history, glorious music and the opportunity to continue discovering the French Baroque connection.”

For more information visit vallettabaroquefestival.mt