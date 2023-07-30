Regretfully, domestic violence is one of our society’s major scourges. We are duty-bound, both as an administration and as a society as a whole, to fight this affliction. The onus is on us to continue beefing up the structures related to the fight against domestic violence.

A few weeks ago, parliament approved the Domestic Violence Prevention Act. It is a law aimed at assisting potential victims and victims of domestic violence.

The act was inspired by Claire’s Law, formally known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Act in the UK. It was also highlighted in the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto in 2022.

Recognising the signs of domestic violence is crucial to supporting and assisting victims. It is essential to encourage open conversations and promote awareness to break the cycle of abuse. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, seeking help is vital.

Over the past two years, the Home Affairs Ministry has shifted its focus significantly. We are now paying more attention to the needs of victims of crime rather than just focusing on the perpetrators. That is one of the reasons why the Victim Support Agency (VSA) was set up. It harbours a wide variety of professionals, including specially trained police officers, all with a common goal: to assist victims of crime.

In the past two years, more than 3,000 victims turned to the agency for assistance.

Apart from the VSA’s head office in Valletta, we also set up regional hubs throughout the island: Santa Luċija, Qawra and Xewkija. It truly signifies our commitment to be as close to the victims as possible.

Several tools are available to assist victims of domestic violence or persons at risk. One can go to Valletta’s head office, any of the VSA’s hubs, visit the VSA’s website (https://victimsupportagency.com) or call 116 006 for assistance.

The VSA has now brought out a new lifeline which is proactive and geared to protect victims and potential victims of domestic violence. It is a tool empowering a person at risk of becoming a victim to obtain a notice that their partner could be perilous because of their history of convictions of acts of domestic violence.

In this battle, doing enough is never enough - Byron Camilleri

In practical terms, a person (be it in a married couple, in cohabitation or in an informal relationship) who believes they are at risk can petition the police at the Victim Support Agency to issue a warning that they are at risk of becoming a victim of domestic violence. The notice that a person is at stake is a prevention mechanism.

After meeting the applicant and evaluating their request, the police will, within seven working days, inform the party concerned whether to uphold their application.

In essence, we have set up a prevention mechanism which gives due warning that a person is at risk of becoming a victim of violence.

However, the final decision to continue the relationship rests solely on the individual. The VSA will give a heads-up by providing information on whether your partner was ever convicted of domestic violence.

The VSA is consequently a significant element in our fight against domestic violence. The agency and the related legislation convey that the State will not tolerate domestic violence.

The government is fully committed to tackling the issue head-on by making the necessary reforms.

However, the State cannot do it alone. There needs to be a continued awareness campaign about domestic violence.

We all need to pull the same rope in our fight against this scourge.

In this battle, doing enough is never enough.

Byron Camilleri is Minister for Home Affairs.