A talk entitled ‘With a little help from their friends: The Beatles and their artists’ by Barry Venning will kick off the Arts Society in Malta’s new lecture series tomorrow at 6.30pm at the Salini Resort Hotel, St Paul’s Bay.

The Beatles were always fascinated by the visual arts, realising that artists and designers would help promote their image and music. The innovative covers produced for the band’s albums was another exciting art form in its own right.

The lecture promises to be a fascinating and fun evening following The Beatles’ journey from the Hamburg Reeperbahn in 1960 to Abbey Road in 1969, accompanied by their music and images of the time.

Venning is a historian of British art with a particular interest in the work of J.M.W. Turner. Some of his publications about the artist includes the volume on Turnerin Phaidon’s Art and Ideas series, and several catalogue essays for exhibitions in the UK, Germany, Italy and Poland. He was the BBC’s script consultant on Turner’s Fighting Temeraire and took part in a 2013 BBC documentary called The Genius of Turner: Painting the Industrial Revolution. He has also published a study of John Constable’s paintings.

The talk by Barry Venning will take place tomorrow at 6.30pm at the Salini Resort Hotel, St Paul’s Bay. Admission is free for ASinMalta members. Non-members are welcome on payment of a fee at the door. For further information visit https://theartssociety.org/asinmalta.