The exhibition We Are Starstuff marks 50 years since the first human landing on the moon and 100 years since the confirmation of Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity.

It features a set of astrophotographs captured from the Maltese islands by astrophysicist Joseph Caruana and invites guests to immerse themselves into the colourful beauty of the universe, while enticing them to reflect upon our place in the cosmos.

The observation of the night sky has shaped human cultures since the earliest of times. People have wondered about the stars, imagined shapes and figures and fashioned stories and cosmologies around them.

Calendars and festivals revolved around the dance of celestial objects – with their mark and influence felt to this day. Astronomy has revealed a deeper connection between humans and the skies above, for man is the product of the cosmic furnaces we call stars, said Caruana. As Carl Sagan put it, we are their children.

The event will be held today at 7.30pm at the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry. A short presentation and Q&A session will be held at 7.30pm. This event is organised by the Malta Humanist Association in collaboration with the Valletta Cultural Agency as part of the Science in the City festival. For more information, go to www.scienceinthecity.org.mt.