Breast cancer is a major public health problem with 1.7 million cases diagnosed per year, and is the leading cause of cancer deaths in women world-wide. The two main determinants of survival are early detection and optimal treatment. Current research is therefore aimed at developing alternative techniques to detect breast cancer more accurately and, possibly, earlier.

Electrical Impedance Tomography (EIT) is a non-invasive, portable, low-cost technology developed to image the distribution of electrical properties, conductivity and/or permittivity, within an object from measurements of electric currents and voltages on its surface. Since in vivo studies discovered a difference of three times or more in the specific electrical conductivity between healthy and cancerous tissue, EIT has been actively studied as a complementary imaging modality for early detection of breast cancer.

Several electrical impedance mammographic systems have been developed over the years: fixed 3D EIT systems, bedside data-acquisition systems and a fully portable and autonomous EIT IC system. However, in spite of the tremendous development of electronic technologies, Electrical Impedance Mammography (EIM) has raised only moderate interest in the medical community and has not yet made the transition from an exciting medical physics discipline into widespread routine clinical use.

Recently, Prof. Cristiana Sebu of University of Malta, Malta, in collaboration with colleagues from University of Mainz, Germany, and Oxford Brookes University, UK, has made significant technical advances in EIM technology which could potentially bring breakthroughs to clinical acceptance. More precisely, the latest research project of the group funded by the Higher Education Innovation Fund HEIF5 (UK) was devoted to the design, construction and testing of a near-to-market electrical impedance mammographic sensor. The numerical reconstructions obtained using data from in vitro experiments had very good spatial resolution, and the algorithms were robust with respect to errors in the data. The only downsides are that the hardware is rather bulky and difficult to transport and the mass production, which although less expensive than other mammographic systems, would still be quite expensive. The current challenge of the academics at the above-mentioned institutions is to embed the EIM system into a bra for home use whose results will be sent regularly via internet to a medical practitioner.

To summarise, the state of art of EIM research is still healthy and considerable efforts are continuously invested into the clinical trials and pilot studies to achieve widespread clinical acceptance. The advantages of EIM over traditional X-ray mammography – portability, low cost, little or zero patient discomfort, no known patient risk and no known side effects – will make this technology a welcome addition to the tools available in the fight against breast cancer.

Prof. Cristiana Sebu is a member of the Department of Mathematics within the Faculty of Science of the University of Malta.

• Prof. Cristiana Sebu from the Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, was awarded €60,000 through the Research Excellence Fund of University of Malta to conduct research on Self-Screening Electrical Impedance Mammography. The main objectives of this research project, in collaboration with University of Mainz, Germany, and Oxford Brookes University, UK, are the design, construction and testing of prototype for a novel and optimised integrated circuit based wearable electrical impedance mammographic system, and the development of a computationally efficient image reconstruction algorithm which could be used to detect the size and the location of breast tumours in real time. The system will be fitted in a brassiere offering the following key benefits: empowers healthcare consumers in developed countries to test themselves for breast cancer and share the results with their physician for expert interpretation; allows regular monitoring of cancer treatment; provides the means for breast screening in countries with underdeveloped medical facilities, field hospitals, primary care and GP surgeries, and local health centres.

• The 10th International Conference Inverse Problems: Modelling and Simulation will take place in Malta on May 22-28, 2022, at Paradise Bay Hotel. Prof. Cristiana Sebu is a co-chair of this conference and organiser of a mini-symposium on Imaging Modalities: Recent Advances and Beyond with invited speakers from several universities in Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Finland, Israel, Russia and USA.

