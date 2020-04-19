Spring is here - warmer weather, brighter evenings and drier days mean that there’s more time to get outside and enjoy the day... or at least dream of this during our days of self-isolation.

It’s also a great opportunity to get out and experience cars which, during the depths of winter, aren’t quite as well suited. So here are some of the best new cars in which to get out and enjoy spring.

Caterham Seven

The Caterham Seven is the go-to lightweight sports car and, as much as we love it, it’s not a car which is all that comfortable to experience over winter. With its thin roof, relatively sparse interior and firm ride, it’s a car which doesn’t allude itself to the colder months.

The Caterham Seven defines lightweight British sports cars.

But now that the sun is starting to make more of an appearance, it’s the perfect time to get behind the wheel of the Seven. Wrap up warm, click the heaters on full and drop the roof – it’s the only way to drive a Caterham – and we’ll guarantee you’ll have a smile on your face before long.

Mazda MX-5

If the idea of a Caterham Seven appeals but you want a few more creature comforts, then the MX-5 could be the car for you. A huge success here in the UK, it’s a two-seater which can be used day in, day out and, thanks to an easily foldable fabric roof, it’s a great springtime car too.

Mazda’s MX-5 has long been a go-to sports car option.

The latest model receives features like heated seats and very effective heaters so, even if the temperatures do fall, you’ll still be able to enjoy your MX-5.

Morgan Plus Four

The recently revealed Morgan Plus Four represents one of the biggest updates to the model in the car’s 70-year history. It uses an all-new platform and a brand-new BMW-sourced engine, too. If anything it’s more grown-up and a little more comfortable than the car it replaces.

The Plus Four is the latest all-new car from Morgan.

It’s a great car for springtime too. It’s more comfortable than sharper equivalents, such as the Seven, but it’s still exciting to drive. The perfect compromise, then.

Audi RS 4 Avant

Audi’s latest RS 4 Avant may have received just the lightest of tweaks over the outgoing model, but it’s only helped to strengthen the appeal. With quattro all-wheel-drive it provides tons of traction in slippery conditions, so the greasy roads we often see in spring shouldn’t be a problem.

The RS 4 delivers performance no matter what the conditions.

Plus, it’s spacious and practical – meaning that spring cleaning run to the tip can be handled with minimal fuss.

Honda Civic Type R

Honda’s Civic Type R may have been around for a little while now, but that doesn’t stop it from being an exceptional choice for spring drivers. It’s fast, immensely capable in the bends and far more practical than you’d expect, too.

The Type R is one of Honda’s most popular models.

Plus, it manages to find traction in even the trickiest of conditions – though it laps up dry roads like nothing else.

Peugeot e-208

We couldn’t finish this list without representing the electrified contingent, could we? The e-208 is one of the latest cars in the new wave of battery-powered vehicles, and, with its range of more than 200 miles, it’s by far one of the most useable.

Peugeot’s e-208 is one of the latest electric cars to arrive on the market.

Plus, as the temperatures rise, electric car batteries become more optimised - more miles and more smiles!