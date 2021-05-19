Video editing has become an integral part of digital marketing. Digital marketing today is centred on the use of social media, and when we talk about effective social media as a marketing medium, we can’t forget Instagram, Facebook, and Tik Tok. These three are the most popular social media, and there is one thing in common between them – they are synonymous with short videos. So by focusing on all three platforms with quality short videos, your chance of succeeding in digital marketing will increase significantly.

But what if we don't have the ability to create quality video content? Should we always rely on professionals. As long as we have enough funds, maybe it will not be a problem. But what if our budget is limited? So why don't we learn to make our own videos? Nowadays it is possible to make quality videos with only a smartphone and a video editor application.

FilmoraGo is a video editor for iPhone that will remove the monopoly of video editing by professionals.

What is FilmoraGo?

In the past, a person had to buy a camera to record home videos, which generally represented a certain amount of weight to carry in our travel suitcase, then this same user had to transfer these materials to his personal computer and began his professional editing work. But right now all these things have changed with the presence of Smartphone’s, especially iPhones, because cameras of excellent quality generally come with iPhones. Then what comes out of that is mobile video editor applications, and one of the best is FilmoraGo for iPhone.

FilmoraGo is a powerful iOS video editor that can help us edit videos on iPhone. With easy-to-use interface, all kinds of editing resource (music, transition, filter, effect) and interesting features, you can make a video of creation for your social media anytime and anywhere.

Why FilmoraGo is the best

Recently FilmoraGo iOS released a new version 5.8.0 with some innovative features.

Basic editing functions: cut the clips and split the video into separate clips, as well as change the playback speed or play the clip in rewind.

Multiple video effects, filters, transitions, stikersare included that allow you to customise and enrich your videos.

Thousands of royalty music resource: you can take advantage of royalty-free sound effects and music in the library, import songs from iTunes and even record your voice.

Double take (for iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and 12 series): with this feature, you can record videos from its front and rear cameras simultaneously.

AR camera: with this feature, you can add emojis and animated stickers while shooting the video, making the video more funny.

PIP: if you have watched game videos, you know that many bloggers will mainly display the game screen, and then there is a small window to display the blogger himself, this is the PIP function.

Easy to share on social networks with three different aspect ratio.

Conclusion

If you are a newbie in video editing, by using this iOS video editor FilmoraGo, video editing is no longer a difficult thing, and you don't have to spend years on editing course. With FilmoraGo and of course your iPhone, producing quality content for Tik Tok, IG Reels, and other social media is very easy, are you interested? Have a nice try!

Hopefully, this article is helpful in giving you an insight into how you should edit your videos without difficulty.