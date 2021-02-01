Despite the uncertainties, the gambling industry never sleeps. 2020 was a tough year, but that didn't prevent market leaders from announcing conferences in 2021. It is more than obvious how this dynamic and ever-changing industry shows remarkable possibilities to improvise, adapt, and overcome all challenges. Online casinos, like on IrishCasinoHEX, entice players to join and play, but only conferences and expert meet-ups can operators progress and catch on to all the trends. Here are the top five conferences, every gambling insider has to keep an eye on.

CasinoBeats Slots Festival

CasinoBeats is a popular news website that covers all things related to the gambling industry, and their Slots Festivals take place every quarter. This year the conference is expected to be only digital, but will still have four editions - in February, April, July, and November. The festival is, as the name suggests, dedicated to slots, and a great opportunity for both established and new supplier companies to present their latest titles, tools, and innovations. All participants can expect to test and sign up for more than 100 new games and tournaments, close deals with 300 operators, and have fun meeting more than 600 delegates.

Spring iGaming Week

Spring iGaming Week takes place at Intercontinental, Malta from Tuesday, March 23 to Friday, March 26, 2021. Organized by SBC Events, KPMG Malta, and GamingMalta, this conference is one of the main networking events of the year, and if you have to visit only one conference, let it be this one. The Week will culminate in the CBS2021 closing poker party named Molly's Malta Game, hosted by Casino Malta and poker legend Molly Bloom, a woman notorious for her underground poker tournaments, impressive business career, a bestselling book, and a movie with Jessica Chastain as the main protagonist.

SiGMA Europe

SiGMA Europe will take place from Tuesday, April 13 to Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre, and will focus on emerging tech, emerging hubs (in both Europe and Asia), and emerging trends (in all most important verticals) that will change the landscape of the gambling industry in years to come. This conference focuses not only on casino brands and suppliers but affiliates as well which makes it one of the most well-rounded conferences in the industry. After all, it has been around for seven years, and that speaks for something.

ICE London

Another popular conference is ICE London that will be held at ExCel, London, between Tuesday, June 29, and Thursday, July 1, 2021. ICE brings together gaming providers and industry professionals across all sectors of the industry and covers all gaming genres: from slots and lottery to eSports, and sports betting. During three days, the event will attract professionals from more than 150 countries that can meet, learn, discover, and enjoy while networking, attending seminars, exhibitions, and special lectures and briefings. And there is even a special app that will help you navigate this complex conference.

Scandinavian Gaming Show

One of the biggest conferences in Northern Europe, the Scandinavian Gaming Show, will be hosted in Stockholm, from Thursday, September 9 to Friday, September 10, 2021. It is predominantly focused on the Scandinavian market that is known for higher per capita gambling spending in the world. Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland are known as trendsetters in the industry, and their players are usually the first ones to grasp new trends and focus on new possibilities, that most commonly become worldwide trends once they have passed the "Scandinavian test", so make sure to uncover new opportunities and listen to inspirational speakers at the Scandinavian Gaming Show.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be +18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.