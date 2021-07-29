The new Audi RS 3 is best in its class in terms of acceleration and top speed. The torque splitter, installed in an Audi for the first time, gives the vehicle maximum agility and optimum stability. Two additional RS driving modes make both fast lap times and controlled drifts on closed-off tracks possible.

The highly emotional total package offered by the new Audi RS 3 is rooted in its legendary five-cylinder high-performance engine. In the latest generation of the compact sports car, the 2.5 TFSI, boasting 400 hp and 500 Nm, is more powerful than ever. The RS 3 Sportback and the RS 3 Sedan both sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. Equipped with the RS dynamics package plus, which includes an adaptive suspension with damper control and ceramic brakes, its top speed hits 290 km/h. This makes the Audi RS 3 the best in its class in terms of acceleration and top speed.

The torque splitter, equipped in an Audi for the first time, enables fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels. An electronically controlled multiple disc clutch is used on each of the drive shafts for this purpose. During dynamic driving, the torque splitter increases the drive torque to the outer rear wheel with the higher wheel load. Due to the difference in propulsive forces, the car turns into the curve even better and follows the steering angle more precisely. This results in optimal stability and maximum agility – especially when cornering at high speeds. The new technology also makes controlled drifts on closed-off tracks possible – in this case, the torque splitter directs all of the power to only one of the rear wheels, with up to 1,750 newton meters per wheel possible. Audi even developed a driving mode specifically for the RS 3 for this purpose – “RS Torque Rear” – as a drift mode with its own characteristic curve for the torque splitter.

When the newly developed RS Performance driving mode is activated, the torque splitter minimizes understeering and oversteering, thereby delivering a particularly dynamic, sporty ride along the longitudinal axis. This results in earlier acceleration out of corners and thus faster lap times. The RS Performance mode is specially calibrated to the Pirelli P Zero “Trofeo R” semi-slick tires, which are optionally available factory-mounted for the first time. In its standard configuration, the RS 3 sports 19-inch wheels in a 10-Y spoke design with 265/30 tires at the front and 245/35 tires at the rear.

The new RS 3 models offer a wide range of colors. In addition to Kyalami Green and Turbo Blue, customers can select from the metallic finishes Kemora Gray, Mythos Black, Glacier White, Tangor Red, and Python Yellow as well as the Daytona Gray pearlescent finish. The roof of the Audi RS 3 Sedan can also be ordered in the contrasting color Brilliant Black for the first time.

In the interior, the carbon-fiber trim in the instrument panel and RS sport seats with RS embossing and diamond quilting add to the racing feel. The seat upholstery is optionally available in fine Nappa leather with RS honeycomb stitching and glossy black, red, or, for the first time, green contrast stitching. RS Design packages in red and green are available to match. They include special floor mats with contrast stitching and RS embroidery as well as seatbelts with colored edges. The Design package plus includes seat corners in red or green and colored accents on the air vents.

First Audi with head-up display featuring blinking shift indicatorIn the interior, the driver gazes upon the Audi virtual cockpit plus, featuring the RS Runway design for the first time. This setting displays RPMs in the opposite direction in a manner that visually resembles an airplane runway – the highest number of rotations in the foreground and the lowest in the background. In addition, the Audi virtual cockpit plus includes displays for g-forces, lap times, and acceleration from 0 – 100 km/h, 0 – 200 km/h, quarter mile, and eighth of a mile. The 10.1-inch touch display in the center console also displays the temperatures of the coolant, engine oil, and transmission oil, as well as the pressure of all four tires. Also available for the first time for the Audi RS 3 is a head-up display that projects relevant information onto the windshield in the driver’s direct line of sight in addition to a blinking shift indicator.

