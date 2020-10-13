If you’re looking to travel in sumptuous comfort, and don’t need the massive load capacity of an estate or SUV, the luxury saloon market has plenty of hugely appealing options.

This week, Lexus has updated its entry into this segment, the LS. So if you’re tempted by it, or want to know what it’s up against, here’s a rundown of the segment leaders.

Lexus LS

When it goes on sale later this year, the new LS will have a more refined hybrid powertrain that will not only mean impressive economy, but also a smoother and more premium driving experience.

Updates have also been given to the adaptive variable suspension, anti-roll bars and even the seat construction in the name of ultimate comfort. There’s also loads of technology on-board, as you’d expect, so even though the Lexus might be the left-field choice next to its German rivals, it certainly makes a great case for itself.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The Lexus isn’t the only model in this segment with an update in the works. The S-Class is the undisputed king of the luxury saloons, and a new one is coming in 2021.

As you’d expect, as well as a refreshed design, there are dozens of technological advancements. These include a new plug-in hybrid powertrain, rear-wheel steering, level-three autonomous driving, and ‘digital lights’ that can project messages onto the road ahead.

Audi A8

While the S-Class might be the class-leader overall, the A8 has arguably the best interior going. Audi’s latest models boast a sleek, minimalist, screen-heavy cabin that’s bang-up-to-date, coupled with some of the best materials and build quality in the business.

It’s also good to drive, its boxy shape is suitably imposing, and it’s packed full of impressive technology.

BMW 7-Series

The last of the big German three, BMW’s offering feels just as premium and comfortable as the other two – honestly, there’s so little to pick between them.

However, the BMW’s USP is that it’s arguably the best to drive of all the cars here. So if you’re the one who’ll be driving this car, it’s probably the one to go for. You still get luxury throughout and amazing technology, so there’s hardly a sacrifice to be made.

Jaguar XJ

Another slightly left-field choice, the Jaguar XJ does feel rather outgunned by its competition here. On the plus side, it’s got a gorgeous design and a well-equipped, luxurious cabin, while being about as good to drive as the BMW.

However, it does lose out slightly on some cabin materials, ride quality and limited headroom in the rear. It would be fantastic if the competition wasn’t so strong, but at this price point, it’s tough to accept anything short of excellence.