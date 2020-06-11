Now that certain lockdown measures are easing and more people are taking to the roads, it’s likely that drivers will need to travel further afield than they have been over the previous few months - maybe even start considering an overland trip.

And though we’re not advocating undertaking a mammoth road trip, some motorists may be looking for a car that’ll be more adept at covering longer distances now that lockdown measures are easing up. Here, we take a look at some of the best mile-munching cars on sale today.

BMW 5 Series

The 5 Series is comfortable and refined.

The BMW 5 Series is a car which has become synonymous with long-distance comfort. The latest model, which shares its underpinnings with the tip-top 7 Series, is arguably one of the most comfortable yet.

More in-car technology makes the cabin a more luxurious place to be, while a refined range of engines helps to bring a more hushed appeal to the 5 Series than before.

Mercedes GLS

The GLS can seat seven people in comfort.

The GLS is Mercedes’ range-topping SUV, packing comfort and technology from its S-Class saloon into a high-riding model. It’s comfortable, luxurious and, because it has the footprint of a tank, supremely spacious inside too.

It might be expensive, but for those who want to travel in comfort – and want passengers to be impressively comfortable too – then it’s a straightforward choice.

Jaguar I-Pace

The I-Pace offers one of the best electric ranges on the market today.

It’s often the case that electric cars are dismissed as long-distance driving options. However, with a range of well over 200 miles (322 kilometres), the Jaguar I-Pace could very well be an EV that will deal with longer journeys better than you’d expect.

It’s superbly hushed inside – mainly down to that electric powertrain – while comfortable seats and plenty of space only help to transform the I-Pace into a comfortable long-distance place to be.

Vauxhall Insignia

The Insignia is the only saloon offered by Vauxhall.

Vauxhall’s Insignia is often a forgotten part of the firm’s line-up. Somewhat overshadowed by a series of crossovers and SUVs, the Insignia is a car which deserves a lot more praise than it gets, partly because of its excellent mile-crossing abilities.

It’s comfortable, refined and good-looking too. It’s packed with standard equipment, only helping to make the Insignia even more appealing.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

The Giulia incorporates plenty of traditional Alfa styling cues.

Alfa’s Giulia saloon may sit on the sportier end of the spectrum, but that doesn’t stop it from being great at conducting longer journeys. Motorways are undertaken in a relatively hushed manner, but a great attention to driver involvement means that when you do reach smaller, twistier roads, you’ll be rewarded with a truly excellent car to drive.

Plus, even base-spec models feel special – and that’s a hard thing to find in this segment.

Skoda Superb

Both saloon and estate Superb models are impressively spacious.

Skoda’s largest saloon – the Superb – is one of the unsung heroes of the mile-munching world. It’s quiet, effortlessly refined and supremely comfortable, while plenty of boot space means it’s practical too.

There’s an estate version as well, of course, but whichever variant you opt for the Superb is going to be a great companion as the miles fly by.

Volkswagen Passat

The latest Passat benefits from more technology than before.

Volkswagen’s latest Passat is sleeker and more agile than ever, pushing the firm’s long-standing saloon and estate models into the modern age. A wealth of engines are available – as well as a plug-in hybrid version – while plenty of interior technology and features help to give the Passat a high-end feel.

It’s a practical choice too, while a good amount of interior space helps to keep the Passat feeling bright and airy.