The Gozo Youth Orchestra presented its 12th edition of Opera vs Pop Under the Stars at the Gozo Ministry in Victoria. The concert was hosted by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Mark A. Schapiro. The concert fea- tured a programme of classical and operatic songs and arias followed by lighter pop arrangements with the participation of soloists Pamela Agius Cibrano and Joseph Aquilina (right) and Ludwig Galea. The Gozo Youth Orchestra was under the direction of its founder and musical director Mro Joseph Grech.

During the concert, the Gozo Youth Orchestra launched its upcoming rock concert, a tribute to the music of Pink Floyd to be held at the Aurora Theatre on November 2. The concert will feature Cash & Band, the Gozo Youth Orchestra and singers Kevin McGowen, Sarah Bonnici, Cheryl Balzan, Lud- wig Galea, Chris Grech, Neville Refalo and Dorothy Bezzina.

Meanwhile, the Gozo Youth Wind Band will present the fifth edition of Stage and Proms on the Sea at the Mġarr Marina on September 9. It will feature pop singers Ludwig Galea and Sarah Bonnici.