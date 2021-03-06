The launch of the PlayStation 5 was huge – in fact, it was the biggest launch in the history of Sony consoles. Despite companies regularly restocking, it's almost impossible to get your hands on the new console without paying over the odds. Thankfully, there are some great alternatives out there that allow you to play online without breaking the bank. Below, we explore the best alternatives for PlayStation 5 to play online.

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best alternatives for the PS5, particularly for those who are looking for something affordable. The Switch doubles as both a handheld system for when you're on the go and a home console for the TV. If you're only interested in the handheld experience, you can spend even less by opting for the Nintendo Switch Lite. This allows you to enjoy all of your favourite Nintendo games. We're thinking Animal Crossing, Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda… plus popular third-party titles like Rocket League, Skyrim and Minecraft.

Google Stadia

Google now offers almost everything – including a gaming platform. Google Stadia gives you the ability to play virtually from wherever you are. Thanks to its cloud gaming format, you can access the platform on multiple devices including Android TV, Windows, Mac, and Android and iOS phones and tablets. All you need to play online is a VPN and a stable internet connection. You can use a Bluetooth remote or your mouse and keyboard to play. In certain games, it's also possible to use on-screen controls if you prefer. The Google Stadia gaming catalogue includes a wide range of games, including PS5 favourites Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 5 and Final Fantasy XV.

Amazon Luna

If you're interested in cloud gaming, Amazon's new service is also worth checking out. Called Amazon Luna, the service is giving established players like Microsoft's xCloud and Sony's PlayStation now a run for their money. Like the other cloud gaming services, Amazon Luna allows you to play games from cloud servers. This means that you can get stuck into the game right away instead of waiting for it to download. You can enjoy it across multiple devices including PC, Mac and iOS via the web. Amazon Luna launches with over 50 games in its catalogue, including Metro Exodus, Resident Evil 7 and Remedy Entertainment's Control.

Online casino games/live games

If you don't want to invest in a new device, online casino games are one of the best alternatives for PlayStation 5. At Casino777 casino online, we have a wide range of slots and live casino games for you to enjoy. If you want an interactive experience, live games are a great option. Run by a live dealer, you can watch the game unfold in real-time from the comfort of your own home. Just like in a physical casino, the dealer is available to make sure the game runs smoothly and to answer any questions or queries you may have.

If you can't get your hands on a PlayStation 5, not all hope is lost. You can still enjoy your favourite games on one of the alternatives above. The Nintendo Switch is ideal for players looking for a physical console, while the Google Stadia and Amazon Luna plans are perfect for those hoping to play on an existing device. If you want to play online without committing to a subscription, online casino games are a great choice.

