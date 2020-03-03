The 2019/2020 has been nothing short but amazing for many strikers in Europe’s top leagues. The main reason why we see attackers finding the back of the net so often is because the style of play has changed dramatically in the last couple of years. Many teams prefer ultra-attacking mode with a large number of short passes instead of balancing attack and defence which leads to a huge goal count week in and week.

Timo Werner

If Timo Werner keeps up with this pace he might end up as one of the best strikers of all time. The 23-year-old already has over 20 goals in the competitive Bundesliga. Werner is valued at £67.5 million, a sum that Jurgen Klopp is willing to pay to bring him to Liverpool.

Erling Haaland

Haaland is this season’s miracle. Even though many experts have classified him as a one-season wonder, he’s getting better with each match. To be honest, the 18-year old is getting better by the minute by the looks of it.

Haaland already has nine goals on his tally in just six games with Dortmund in the Bundesliga. He has scored 12 goals across all competitions in just eight matches with the former German champion. Right now, the Norwegian striker can’t stop scoring and it won’t be long before juggernauts knock on Dortmund’s door.

Ciro Immobile

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in the last 10 consecutive matches for Juve, but he still trails the amazing Ciro Immobile. The Lazio hitman is the deadliest striker in the Serie A and from the looks of it, he’s the biggest favourite to win the Golden Boot.

Immobile has scored 26 goals in the Serie A and assisted his teammates six times in just 24 matches. What a tally.

Robert Lewandowski

The deadliest striker on this list? You can put your money on it. Lewa simply can’t stop scoring, adding to his Bayern tally every week. As of February 2020, he has an impressive 36 goals in 31 games.

There is no doubt that the Polish striker is currently in peak form and we don’t know if his brilliant run of form will ever stop.

