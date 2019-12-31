These photos, taken by AFP photographers from across the globe in 2019, showcase some of the best photojournalism of the year.

Below you will find three carousels of images, each with its own theme: news and politics, the environment and sports.

Scroll right in each slideshow to see more photos from the set.

Top news and politics photos of the year

Police detain protesters and students after they tried to flee outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in the Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on November 19, 2019. Photo: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP Slide to see more photos People raise their hands during a mass opposition rally against President Nicolas Maduro in which Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido (out of frame) declared himself the country's "acting president", on the anniversary of a 1958 uprising that overthrew a military dictatorship, in Caracas on January 23, 2019. Photo: Federico Parra/ AFP A Yellow Vest protester wearing a mask depicting the French President on which is written 'psycho', gestures behind flames rising from barricades, in Paris on March 16, 2019, during the 18th consecutive Saturday of demonstrations called by the 'Yellow Vest' (gilets jaunes) movement. Photo: Zakaria Abdelkafi/ AFP Palestinian families break their fast next to a building destroyed in recent confrontations between Hamas and Israel, in the Gaza Strip on May 18, 2019, during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. Photo: Mahmud Hams/ AFP US President Donald Trump arrives for a "Keep America Great" rally at Sudduth Coliseum at the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on October 11, 2019. Photo: Saul Loeb/ AFP A girl cries during her father's funeral organised by government opposition in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on October 16, 2019. Photo: Chandan Khanna/ AFP Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on October 23, 2019, before heading to the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions (PMQS). Photo: Tolga Akman/ AFP Kurdish demonstrators hurl rocks at a Turkish military vehicle on November 8, 2019, during a joint Turkish-Russian patrol near the town of Al-Muabbadah in the northeastern part of Hassakah on the Syrian border with Turkey. Riot police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Bolivian ex-President Evo Morales and locals discontented with the political situation during a protest in La Paz on November 13, 2019. Protesters clash with riot police near the Greek Parliament in Athens on January 20, 2019 during a demonstration against the agreement with Skopje to rename neighbouring country Macedonia as the Republic of North Macedonia. American and Mexican families play with a toy called "up and down" (Seesaw swing) over the Mexican border with US at the Anapra zone in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, Mexico on July 28, 2019. Photo: Luis Torres/ AFP This undated picture released by Korean Central News Agency on October 16, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un riding a white horse amongst the first snow at Mouth Paektu. Photo: STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP Iraqi protesters gather at Tahrir square during ongoing anti-government demonstrations in the capital Baghdad on October 31, 2019. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/ AFP A man evacuates a young bombing casualty after a reported air strike by regime forces and their allies in the jihadist-held Syrian town of Maaret Al-Noman in the southern Idlib province, on May 26, 2019. Regime air strikes killed 12 civilians including four at a market today in a jihadist bastion in northwest Syria, a war monitor said. Photo: Abdulaziz Ketaz / AFP This picture taken on January 3, 2019 shows a Vietnamese woman collecting incense sticks in a courtyard in the village of Quang Phu Cau on the outskirts of Hanoi. In Vietnam's 'incense village', hundreds of workers are hard at work dying, drying and whittling down bamboo bark to make the fragrant sticks ahead of the busy lunar new year holiday. Manan Vatsyayana/ AFP A worker stands near victims' bones recovered from pits which were used as mass grave during 1994 Rwandan genocide and hidden under houses in Kabuga, in the outskirts of Kigali, Rwanda on April 9, 2019. Rwanda on April 7, 2019 began 100 days of mourning for more than 800,000 people slaughtered in a genocide that shocked the world, a quarter of a century on from the day it began. Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP The steeple and spire of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral collapses as the cathedral is engulfed in flames in central Paris on April 15, 2019. Photo: Geoffrroy Van Der Hasselt/ AFP School students perform the haka during a vigil in Christchurch on March 18, 2019, three days after a shooting incident at two mosques in the city that claimed the lives of 50 Muslim worshippers. Photo: Anthony Wallace/ AFP Migrants queue upon their arrival at the harbour of Malaga on August 29, 2019, after an inflatable boat carrying 132 migrants was rescued by the Spanish coast guard, off the Spanish coast. Photo: Jorge Guerrero/ AFP US President Donald Trump steps into the northern side of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea:2C as North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un looks on in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP A mural by British artist Banksy:2C depicting a workman chipping away at one of the stars on a European Union (EU) themed flag is pictured in Dover, south east England on January 7, 2019. Photo: Glynn Kirk/AFP

Top environmental photos of the year

A boy walks out of the sea while removing oil spilled on Itapuama beach located in the city of Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil, on October 21, 2019. Photo: Photo: Leo Malafaia/ AFP Slide to see more photos Enia Joaquin Luis, 11, wakes up beside her sister Luisa, 6, under plastic sheets for protect themselves from rain as they stay in shelter at the stands of Ring ground in Buzi, Mozambique, on March 23, 2019. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chinba/ AFP Firefighters work to control flames from a backfire during the Maria fire in Santa Paula, California on November 1, 2019. A room in the flooded Gritti Palace is pictured during an exceptional "Alta Acqua" high tide water level on November 12, 2019 in Venice. This aerial photo shows the boat of Captain Edward Kean passing an iceberg in Bonavista Bay on June 29, 2019 in Newfoundland, Canada. The abundance of icebergs, which continue to venture further into Canadian waters, has created a new form of tourism, iceberg sightseeing. Photo: Johannes Eisele/ AFP An indigenous woman from the Pataxo Ha-ha-hae community cries while looking at the Paraopeba river covered in mud, on the sixth day after the collapse of a dam at an iron-ore mine belonging to Brazil's giant mining company Vale near the town of Brumadinho, state of Minas Gerais, southeastern Brazil, on January 30, 2019. Photo: Mauro Pimentel/ AFP A child swims in a pool filled with plastic bottles during an awareness campaign to mark the World Oceans Day in Bangkok on June 8, 2019. Photo: Romeo Gacad/ AFP A June 13, 2019 hand out image photographed by Steffen Olsen of the Centre for Ocean and Ice at the Danish Meteoroligical Institute shows sled dogs wading through standing water on the sea ice during an expedition in North Western Greenland. The ice in the area forms pretty reliably every winter and is very thick which means that there are relatively few fractures for meltwater to drain through. Brazilian farmer Helio Lombardo Do Santos and a dog walk through a burnt area of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil, on August 26, 2019. Photo: Carl De Souza/ AFP Vehicles buried in hail are seen in the streets in the eastern area of Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, on June 30, 2019. The accumulation of hail in the streets of Guadalajara buried vehicles and damaged homes. Photo: Ulises Ruiz/ AFP A man walks on plastic waste, used to reclaim a swamp so that the land can be developed for housing, in the Mosafejo area of Lagos on February 12, 2019. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP

Top sports photos of the year