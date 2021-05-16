Athletics has been present in Maltese sporting history from time immemorial.

Our national association is one of the oldest on the island, just seven years short of its first centenary.

Athletes have been running under the Maltese flag at Olympic level since the Berlin games in 1936. Today, it is the largest individual sport in the Maltese island in terms of club affiliation and event participation, and the wider athletic and running movement is experiencing unprecedented level of growth.

Athletics in Malta is sport that has huge potential, and which in recent years was kept adrift through the strenuous efforts of a few, voluntary but immensely dedicated individuals.

