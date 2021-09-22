Over the weekend, Goodwood Revival made a comeback, with visitors from all over the world descending on the Sussex motor circuit in period-correct clothing to watch race cars from the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s do battle on track.

But the action was just as thrilling off the track, with the Bonhams Goodwood Revival Sale seeing some of the most sought after classic cars go under the hammer.

One of the big surprises of the show was a 1971 Iso Grifo, which sold for £345,000. Not only is that considerably higher than its £250,000 estimate, it’s above valuations expert Hagerty’s ‘concours condition’ price guide.

The Grifo was not in concours condition, requiring ‘a significant amount of recommissioning’. However, it did have an interesting history, being one of just three built in right-hand-drive specification and one of only a handful with a 7.4-litre Can-Am engine from the factory.

