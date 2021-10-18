For as long as humans have been riding horses, there’s been horse racing. In the past, you may have heard horse racing enthusiasts referring to horse racing as the sport of kings. While this may seem strange, when you consider the amount of money you can win through horse racing, it’s easy to understand why. But horse racing fans don’t just like horse racing for the chance to win money. They also like it because it offers them a one-of-a-kind experience.

The good news for horse racing fans is that there are several amazing horse racing events held throughout the year in Europe. If you love attending or watching equestrian sports, and you’re located in Europe, then here are some of the biggest and richest European horse racing events that you won’t want to miss.

1. The Cheltenham Festival (UK)

Although Cheltenham racecourse hosts several important racing events throughout the year, none of them is as big as the Cheltenham festival. Cheltenham Festival is held in March each year. It is the second biggest event in England’s national Hunt Racing calendar. In 2021, the winning prize for Cheltenham Festival was a whopping £6 million, contested over 28 different races.

2. The Grand National (UK)

If you’ve never seen the Grand National, then where have you been? The Grand National is one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the world. However, unfortunately, the prize money for this event has started to decline over the past few years. In fact, in 2021, the prize for winning the Grand National was just £375,000. While this is still a huge amount of money, it’s nowhere near the same as the prize money at Cheltenham Festival.

Despite the reduction in prize money, the Grand National is still one of the biggest horse races in Europe, with thousands of people tuning in to watch it on their TVs. And this popularity only increased this year, when for the first time, a female jockey, Rachael Blackmore, won the title on her horse Minella Times.

3. Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (France)

The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is perhaps Europe’s most famous horse race. It has over a century of history behind it, with the first-ever event taking place in 1920. This event is held in Paris in October each year.

4. Palio di Siena (Italy)

The Palio di Siena has been running for over three and a half centuries now and is held in the beautiful country of Italy. The story behind the Palio di Siena horse race is simply outstanding and the rules of this competition make it even more interesting for fans. In fact, there are no rules in this event, and jockeys who choose to take part are expected to ride unsaddled horses. The aim of this event is to finish the race on the horse.

If you’re looking for one of the biggest and most popular horse racing events, then this is it. The excitement and atmosphere during this event are something every horse racing fan will want to experience.

5. Royal Ascot (UK)

Royal Ascot takes place in Berkshire, England at the Ascot Racecourse. First held in 1911, The Royal Ascot sports competition is one of the most popular, betted on and attended horse racing events in the UK. In fact, this event is that good that even the royal family choose to be in attendance. And it’s much more than just a race. It is, in fact, a show, where everything from your hat, dress, betting favourites, and horses are in focus.

6. The Epsom Derby (UK)

If you like flat horse racing, and you’re looking for an event that takes place in Europe, then the Epson Derby is a great option for you. This racing event is held at Epsom Downs Racecourse on the first Saturday of June. The racecourse itself is situated in Surrey, UK. Similar to other horse racing events, like Royal Ascot, the Epsom Derby is usually attended by members of the royal family. This means that it’s a race that you won’t want to miss.

Horse racing is one of the most attended spectator sports out there, and we can see why. Not only is it exciting for fans of the sport, but people can also win huge amounts of money by betting on horse races. But where can you watch your favourite horses’ race?

Modern horse racing originates in Europe, so it’s probably no surprise that some of the best and most prestigious horse racing events take place here. From Royal Ascot that takes place in England, to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe which takes place in France, there are lots of amazing horse racing events for horse racing fans to attend. Which one will you visit next?

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.