The Die Cast and Scale Model Society is holding its annual event from tomorrow to Wednesday, December 13, in the main hall at St Theresa College’s Middle School, Birkirkara, situated just behind the former VAT Department.

Forty-eight collectors are set to take part, exhibiting a diverse collection of models, ranging from vintage to modern, sports and American cars featured in popular films, construction and commercial vehicles.

There will also be model buses and Maltese traditional trades’ vehicles, hand-built from scratch mainly from recycled material. After an absence of several years, there will also be a collection of hand-built military aircraft.

The Biggest Little Motor Show will also have various dioramas.

A first-time inclusion in the exhibition is an intricately designed oil rig, along with numerous models inspired by the renowned movie franchise, Fast and Furious.

Visitors will also have the chance to appreciate a miniature model of the Grand Harbour, featuring intricate details of cruise liner models.

This show’s main attraction remains Malta’s unique model circus built on a scale of 1:50 by the late founder of the club.

The exhibition will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 8pm, on Monday and Tuesday from 3 to 8pm and on Wednesday, December 13, from 9am to 5pm.